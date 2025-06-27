T. Rowe Price Launches Global ETFs To Nudge Investors Out Of Their Comfort Zone

After sitting cozy for years in a U.S.-centric equity bubble, investors are finally being served a wake-up call. With U.S. valuations at elevated levels and global equities outperforming the U.S. in 2025, the long-standing “home bias” in American portfolios is starting to appear more like a risk factor than a security blanket.

In this scenario, T. Rowe Price debuted two new actively managed ETFs: the T. Rowe Price Global Equity ETF TGLB and the T. Rowe Price Equity Research ETF TIER. Transparent and competitively priced, the funds are designed for investors who may be willing to step, or leap, beyond the borders of the S&P 500.

Tim Coyne, T. Rowe Price’s global head of ETFs, stated that TIER and TGLB provide enhanced access to global investing opportunities within the ETF wrapper, offering investors the ability to diversify their portfolios while benefiting from the advantages of active management.

TGLB: A Concentrated Global Play

The TGLB fund has a concentrated strategy, featuring a high-conviction blend of 45–60 developed and U.S. stocks. At its launch, the fund still relies quite heavily on familiar American megacaps, such as Microsoft MSFT (5%), Amazon AMZN (4.5%), and Meta META (4.3%), but it will adapt to changing global opportunities.

Helmed by veteran manager Peter Bates, who leads T. Rowe's Global Select Equity Strategy, the fund aims to surpass benchmarks, focusing on high-quality growth stories regardless of their trading location.

Expense ratio: 0.46%

TIER: No America, More Diversity

If TGLB gently nudges investors abroad, TIER goes all in, cutting U.S. equities entirely and instead spreading capital across more than 350 stocks from both developed and emerging markets.

Initial top holdings were iShares MSCI India ETF INDA, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co. TSM and Tencent Holdings TCEHY, a message that the fund is not merely shunning the U.S., but actively seeking exposure to the world’s new growth drivers.

The fund is co-managed by six portfolio managers, each with regional expertise and access to the firm’s team of about 40 global research analysts. TIER is structured to track the MSCI ACWI ex USA Index geographically and by sector, with the flexibility of active choice-making.

Expense ratio: 0.38%

A Calculated Push Toward Global Thinking

With these two funds, T. Rowe Price isn’t racing after fads; it’s filling a more strategic void in numerous portfolios. The company is essentially wagering that investors will eventually grow tired of being overweight in a few of the more overvalued U.S. tech names and begin to hunger for more diversification with an institutional-level perspective.

And though INDA or TSMC don’t exactly read like revolutionary portfolio selections, the actual change is psychological: providing retail investors with the tools to venture beyond their comfort zone.

