3 ETFs Shine As Trump's First Week Sparks Record Gains Followed By Tech Slump

Donald Trump's first week in the Oval Office proved to be a blockbuster one for the markets. The S&P 500 surged 1.7%, delivering its best first-week performance under a new presidency since Ronald Reagan took office in 1985.

On Monday, Jan. 27, tech stocks plummeted. On Tuesday, Wall Street attempted a rebound.

Whether this market trajectory will deplete or restore optimism around the corporate earnings season remains to be seen. In the meantime, here’s a look at three exchange-traded funds that mirror the S&P 500 Index.

The SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust SPY holds 504 stocks across multiple sectors, including information technology, financials, consumer discretionary, and health care. With an AUM of $549.97 billion, SPY charges 0.09% in annual expense fees.

The Vanguard S&P 500 ETF VOO, which comes with an expense ratio of a meager 0.02%, holds 505 stocks, and manages assets worth $472 billion.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF IVV, another popular choice, offers similar sector allocations and has an expense ratio of 0.03%.

, another popular choice, offers similar sector allocations and has an expense ratio of 0.03%. Both VOO and IVV saw gains in line with SPY, as their diversified portfolios factored in the week's broader market rally.

What Moved The Markets?

Investors welcomed Trump's proposal to cut the corporate tax rate from 21% to 15%, expecting the move would drive business growth and investment within the U.S.

Trump also proposed raising taxes on businesses outside of the U.S., a move he said could bring "hundreds of billions, even trillions" of dollars into the economy and boost domestic manufacturing and job creation. Trump also focused on energy, urging OPEC to boost production and lower prices, while signing executive orders to expand U.S. oil and gas production.

The Stargate AI Infrastructure Project was also introduced, which, backed by OpenAI, SoftBank and Oracle Corp ORCL, plans to invest up to $500 billion in building AI infrastructure across the U.S., with an initial commitment of $100 billion. This project has the potential to create 100,000 jobs, Trump said.

A strong start to the corporate earnings season also played a big role in the rally.

But on Monday, U.S. tech stocks plunged as word spread of China’s DeepSeek R1, shaking investor confidence.

The Stocks That Powered The ETFs

The ETFs saw gains across various sectors, but a handful of stocks stood out as top performers:

Moderna MRNA: The pharmaceutical giant gained 21.6% last week, buoyed by its innovations in mRNA-based therapies.

Oracle: A key partner in the Stargate AI project, Oracle rose 14%.

Netflix NFLX: The streaming stalwart also jumped 14% on strong results and upward revision in guidance.

Vistra Corp VST: The energy company climbed 11.8%, benefiting from bullish sentiments in the energy sector.

Amphenol Corp APH: Known for its high-tech interconnect systems, Amphenol rose 11.2%, boosted by a positive earnings revision.

Photo: Shutterstock.