Shiba Inu, Pepe Outgain Bitcoin As Memecoins Usher In Comeback Rally

Memecoins were trading higher late Monday, as investors regained interest in speculative assets amid a broader crypto rally.

The Biggest Gainers

Dogwifhat popped over 6% to become one of the market’s biggest gainers in the last 24 hours. The rally helped the Solana (CRYPTO: SOL)-based token pare its losses from the “Black Friday” bloodbath.

Bonk, another Solana-based memecoin, jumped over 5%, while Ethereum (CRYPTO: ETH)-based tokens such as Floki and Pepe also recorded significant spikes.

Meme heavyweight Shiba Inu lifted 1.75%, while Dogecoin (CRYPTO: DOGE) was largely unchanged at last check. The overall memecoin market capitalization increased by 0.71% to $60.66 billion in the last 24 hours.

Memecoins Gains +/- Pre-Market Price (Recorded at 12:20 a.m. ET) Dogwifhat (CRYPTO: WIF) +6.67% $0.5871 Bonk (CRYPTO: BONK) +5.71% $0.00001623 Floki (CRYPTO: FLOKI) +2.61% $0.00007483 Pepe (CRYPTO: PEPE) +2.03% $0.000007651 Shiba Inu (CRYPTO: SHIB) +1.75% $0.00001084

Memecoin Market Woes

The industry was battered during Friday’s sell-offs, wiping off roughly $16 billion in investor wealth in a jiffy. The year has also been challenging, with the total market value nearly halving from its peak of $115 billion at the start of the year.

The memecoin rally comes alongside a broader market rebound, with gains extending into Monday. Ethereum (CRYPTO: ETH) maintained its positive momentum, while Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) took a breather after Sunday’s rally.

Benzinga Note: Investing in meme coins is highly speculative and involves significant risk. Meme coins often lack intrinsic value and are driven by market sentiment, social media trends, and speculative trading

