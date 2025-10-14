Shiba Inu, Pepe Outgain Bitcoin As Memecoins Usher In Comeback Rally

Memecoins were trading higher late Monday, as investors regained interest in speculative assets amid a broader crypto rally.
The Biggest Gainers
Dogwifhat popped over 6% to become one of the market’s biggest gainers in the last 24 hours. The rally helped the Solana (CRYPTO: SOL)-based token pare its losses from the “Black Friday” bloodbath.
Bonk, another Solana-based memecoin, jumped over 5%, while Ethereum (CRYPTO: ETH)-based tokens such as Floki and Pepe also recorded significant spikes.
Meme heavyweight Shiba Inu lifted 1.75%, while Dogecoin (CRYPTO: DOGE) was largely unchanged at last check. The overall memecoin market capitalization increased by 0.71% to $60.66 billion in the last 24 hours.
Memecoin Market Woes
The industry was battered during Friday’s sell-offs, wiping off roughly $16 billion in investor wealth in a jiffy. The year has also been challenging, with the total market value nearly halving from its peak of $115 billion at the start of the year.
The memecoin rally comes alongside a broader market rebound, with gains extending into Monday. Ethereum (CRYPTO: ETH) maintained its positive momentum, while Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) took a breather after Sunday’s rally.
Benzinga Note: Investing in meme coins is highly speculative and involves significant risk. Meme coins often lack intrinsic value and are driven by market sentiment, social media trends, and speculative trading
Photo courtesy: Digital Pixel On Shutterstock.com
