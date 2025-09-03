Bitget, Bitget Wallet Launch Trading Of 100 Tokenized Stocks, ETFs Via Ondo Finance

Bitget and Bitget Wallet have launched trading support for more than 100 tokenized real-world assets (RWAs), including U.S. stocks and ETFs, via an integration with Ondo Finance ONDO/USD.

The new RWA module allows users to trade tokenized representations of equities such as Apple Inc AAPL, Tesla Corp TSLA, Microsoft Corp MSFT, Amazon.com Inc AMZN, and NVIDIA Corp NVDA, alongside major ETFs.

Each token mirrors the performance of the underlying security and reinvested dividends, with assets fully backed and held by regulated custodians.

The integration, announced Wednesday, marks one of the largest onchain offerings of tokenized stocks to date.

It provides access to financial products traditionally limited to institutional investors, while requiring as little as $1 to participate.

Assets are currently available on Ethereum ETH/USD, with plans to expand to Solana SOL/USD, BNB Chain BNB/USD, and other blockchains.

Ondo Finance, which manages over $1 billion in assets, issues tokenized securities under a regulated legal framework, supported by daily third-party attestations.

Unlike typical onchain pools, its tokenized assets draw liquidity directly from traditional equity markets.

The move follows Bitget and Bitget Wallet joining Ondo's Global Markets Alliance earlier this year.

The companies said the integration broadens access to tokenized financial products for eligible users outside the U.S. and positions them to scale offerings to more than 1,000 tokenized assets in the coming months.

