Moca Network Launches MocaPortfolio, Offering Community Exposure To Animoca Brands' Ecosystem

Moca Network, a project developed by Animoca Brands, has announced the launch of MocaPortfolio, a framework designed to provide MOCA token and Mocaverse NFT holders with exposure to Animoca Brands' ecosystem of investments.

The initiative will distribute token allocations valued at a combined $20 million from Animoca's portfolio projects.

Unlike traditional one-off airdrops, MocaPortfolio introduces a structured system where community members gain access to vested allocations subject to set terms.

Yat Siu, co-founder and executive chairman of Animoca Brands, said the program reflects an evolution in community engagement, highlighting the shift from airdrops to long-term structured participation.

“Rather than focusing on singular airdrop events, we are offering an ongoing, structured opportunity to share in the growth of promising projects across the Web3 landscape. This approach reflects our commitment to value creation together with the Moca community,” he said.

Kenneth Shek, project lead of Moca Network, added that the initiative aims to combine financial literacy and ecosystem participation with community incentives.

The first registration event for MocaPortfolio will take place in the fourth quarter of 2025, beginning with access to the Magic Eden (ME) token.

Additional projects from Animoca Brands' portfolio, which spans over 570 companies across Web3, gaming, and blockchain infrastructure, are expected to follow.

Community members can participate by staking MOCA Coin and Mocaverse NFTs through the Mocaverse staking platform.

Staking generates "Staking Power," which can be burned to register for token allocations, with NFT staking providing additional rate boosts.

Moca Network positions MocaPortfolio as a new value accrual mechanism for MOCA, complementing its broader strategy to build a decentralized digital identity ecosystem that is interoperable across industries and chains.

