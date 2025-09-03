Kevin O'Leary Says Bitcoin, Ethereum Are 'True Gold Standards,' Reveals They Make Up 90% Of His Crypto Holdings

Prominent investor Kevin O’Leary weighed his cryptocurrency convictions on Tuesday, revealing that Bitcoin BTC/USD and Ethereum ETH/USD comprise nearly 90% of his digital asset holdings while calling them the “true gold standards” of crypto.

O’Leary’s Concentrated Crypto Strategy

“My two largest positions are Bitcoin and Ethereum, and together they capture almost 90% of the entire crypto market,” O’Leary wrote on X Tuesday. The “Shark Tank” investor, known as “Mr. Wonderful,” emphasized his yield-generation approach beyond simple holding strategies.

“Beyond that, I’ve built strategies to generate yield on top of my holdings, just like dividends or bond interest. That’s why I consider BTC and ETH the true gold standards of crypto,” O’Leary stated.

See Also: Genius Group Strikes $14 Million Deal To Build Bitcoin-Powered Education City In Bali

Market Performance Supports Conviction

Bitcoin traded at $111,119.12 Tuesday evening, gaining 1.66% amid renewed institutional interest. Ethereum showed modest weakness at $4,317.58, down 0.18%. The broader cryptocurrency market capitalization reached $3.82 trillion, up 1.34% over 24 hours.

Market sentiment shifted from “Neutral” to “Greed” according to the Crypto Fear & Greed Index, driven partly by Strategy Inc. MSTR purchasing approximately $450 million in Bitcoin. Bitcoin spot exchange-traded funds recorded $260 million in net inflows as of Tuesday, according to SoSo Value.

Infrastructure Investment Focus

O’Leary has diversified his crypto exposure through infrastructure investments in companies like Circle Internet Group Inc. CRCL, Coinbase Global Inc. COIN and Robinhood Markets Inc. HOOD.

The investor has noted generational shifts in crypto adoption, observing that Gen Z investors now purchase Bitcoin and Ethereum alongside traditional stocks on platforms like Robinhood, treating digital assets “as having the same merit that a stock does, or a bond.”

Technical Outlook Remains Bullish

Despite Bitcoin trading approximately 12% below its $124,457 all-time high reached in August, on-chain analytics firm CryptoQuant noted that typical bull market corrections range between 20% to 25%. The current pullback “is therefore not unusual and could continue without breaking the historical pattern,” the firm stated.

Loading... Loading...

Read Next:

Disclaimer: This content was partially produced with the help of AI tools and was reviewed and published by Benzinga editors.



Photo courtesy: Kathy Hutchins / Shutterstock.com