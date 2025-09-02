Genius Group Limited GNS, an AI- and Bitcoin-focused education company, signed a $14 million share purchase and joint venture agreement with Nuanu Creative City to create Genius City in Bali.

The initiative, cleared by both boards and pending final closing, is positioned as a global prototype for a post-Singularity learning community that blends artificial intelligence, tokenized assets, and human connection.

The Genius City model integrates schools, camps, and accelerators for all ages, alongside cultural festivals, retreats, and workshops. It is built around the “ABCs of the future”: AI, Bitcoin BTC/USD, and community.

Genius Group will hold a 51% stake in Nuanu’s ProEd Education system and majority ownership in its co-working, retreat, and entrepreneurship facilities. The company is investing $7.1 million and projects $20 million in annual revenue and $6 million in profits within four years.

Nuanu Creative City spans 44 hectares in Bali and features more than 30 projects related to education, culture, wellness, and sustainability. Its attractions include Aurora Park, Luna Beach Club, and landmark art installations, which draw over 4,000 visitors daily.

“We are excited to take the next step in launching our Genius City model in partnership with Nuanu,” said Roger James Hamilton, CEO of Genius Group. Lev Kroll, CEO of Nuanu, said the partnership reflects a shared goal of using technology to enhance, not replace, human connections.

The launch supports Genius Group’s broader digital asset strategy. Earlier this year, the company explained why Genius Group is aggressively stockpiling Bitcoin, calling it central to its education and community model.

The company will present its Genius City and Genius School plans at the Genius Future Summit, scheduled for Oct. 2-3, 2025, in Bali.

Price Action: At last check Tuesday, GNS shares were trading lower by 1.69% to $0.8700.

