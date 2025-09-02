Bitcoin, XRP, Dogecoin Climb As 'Greed' Sentiment Returns; Ethereum Trades Flat — Analytics Firm Gives Its Take On 'Deep' BTC Correction

Leading cryptocurrencies advanced on Tuesday as institutional investors pumped in millions.

Cryptocurrency Gains +/- Price (Recorded at 10:15 p.m. ET) Bitcoin BTC/USD +1.66% $111,119.12 Ethereum ETH/USD

-0.18% $4,317.58 XRP XRP/USD +3.09% $2.85 Solana SOL/USD +5.98% $211.51 Dogecoin DOGE/USD +1.67% $0.2142

‘Greed’ Sentiment Is Back

Bitcoin reached an intraday high of $111,782.28 in early trading hours and subsequently consolidated around that level.

The sentiment improved after leading cryptocurrency treasury company Strategy Inc. MSTR disclosed it purchased about $450 million in BTC.

Additionally, Bitcoin spot exchange-traded funds recorded $260 million in net inflows as of Sept. 2, according to SoSo Value.

Ethereum meandered in the $4,300 region for the most part, even as the coin’s trading volume popped 9% in the last 24 hours. XRP reclaimed $2.80, surging over 3% in the 24-hour period.

Over $267 million was liquidated from the cryptocurrency market in the last 24 hours, with short position traders bearing the brunt of the losses.

Bitcoin's open interest rose 1.46% in the last 24 hours. Over 60% of Binance traders with open BTC positions were long as of this writing.

The market sentiment flipped from "Neutral" to "Greed", according to the Crypto Fear & Greed Index.

Top Gainers (24 Hours)

Cryptocurrency Gains +/- Price (Recorded at 10:15 p.m. ET) Merlin Chain (MERL) +29.38% $0.1556 TROLL (TROLL)

+23.86% $0.1715 Chintai (CHEX) +22.72% $0.1211





The global cryptocurrency market capitalization stood at $3.82 trillion, representing a 1.34% increase over the last 24 hours.

Stocks Fall, Bond Yields Pop

Stocks took a tumble on Tuesday. The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 249.07 points, or 0.55% to close at 45,295.81. The S&P 500 slipped 0.69% to finish at 6,415.54, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite dropped 0.82% to close at 21,279.63.

The sell-offs followed a surge in bond yields, with the benchmark 10-year Treasury note rising to 4.27% and the 30-year yield exceeding 4.9%.

Investors weighed the latest ruling by the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Federal Circuit, which struck down President Donald Trump’s tariffs.

Ongoing Bitcoin Correction Not A Concern

On-chain analytics firm CryptoQuant noted that Bitcoin has corrected about 12% from its all-time highs.

"On average, the most severe pullbacks have ranged between -20% and -25%," the research firm said. "This current move is therefore not unusual and could continue without breaking the historical pattern."

CryptoQuant added that such corrections are healthy in bull markets, serving to reset excess leverage in derivatives and cool down the overheated mood.

Widely followed cryptocurrency analyst Michaël van de Poppe saw a smaller chance for Bitcoin's correction to continue heading into the Federal Reserve's policy meeting on Sept. 17, especially if the coin breaks through $112,000.

Photo Courtesy: Travis Wolfe on Shutterstock.com

