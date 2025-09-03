Eric Trump Says He's 'Not Saying No' To Becoming President After Bitcoin Asia Speech, Says Family Could Carry On Trump Legacy

Eric Trump, the son of President Donald Trump, suggested he might one day pursue the presidency, telling an interviewer in Asia that he would "never" rule out a White House bid as his family weighs its next chapter in politics and business.

Speaking with Nikkei Asia after his appearance at Bitcoin Asia, a conference on Bitcoin BTC/USD, in Hong Kong, the 41-year-old executive vice president of the Trump Organization declined to commit but kept the option open, as reported by The Hill.

"I'm not saying no, but I'm also not saying yes," he said in the interview published Sunday.

Trump Family Politics And Cryptocurrency Business Expansion

His remarks come weeks after his wife, Lara Trump, announced she would not seek a Senate seat in North Carolina.

Neither Eric nor his brother Donald Trump Jr. has run for office, though both were visible fixtures on the campaign trail during Donald Trump's 2024 presidential bid.

In July, Eric told the Financial Times that his decision would hinge on his family. "Would I want my kids to live the same experience over the last decade that I've lived? You know, if the answer was yes, I think the political path would be an easy one," he said.

"And by the way, I think other members of our family could do it too."

Trump Family Crypto Project Sparked Wealth Surge And Political Backlash

Earlier in August, Eric Trump hinted at the launch of a cryptocurrency initiative focused on decentralized finance, describing it as "digital real estate" that could disrupt traditional banking.

He argued that DeFi could strengthen the U.S. economy by countering inefficiencies in the existing financial system, though full project details remained undisclosed.

The venture materialized with the debut of the World Liberty Financial WLFI/USD token, which opened at $0.228 and briefly surged to $0.46 before falling sharply.

Despite the volatility, the launch reportedly boosted the Trump family's wealth by $5 billion, making it one of their most valuable assets. Trump was listed as Co-Founder Emeritus, while Eric and Trump Jr. served as co-founders, with family-linked entities owning nearly a quarter of all tokens.

The financial windfall drew sharp criticism from Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-Mass.), who called the gains "corruption, plain and simple" and accused the family of exploiting political power for personal enrichment. Neither the White House nor the World Liberty Financial team immediately responded to requests for comment.

