XRP Plummets 10% In 1 Week: Why Is It Going Down?

XRP XRP/USD has fallen 10% over the past week amid heavy whale selling, but traders are now eyeing it as a potential buying opportunity.

Cryptocurrency Ticker Price Market Cap 7-Day Trend XRP XRP/USD $2.90 $173.8 billion -10.8% Bitcoin BTC/USD $113,486 $2.3 trillion -6.9% Ethereum ETH/USD $4,281 $519 billion -9.8%

Trader Notes: Crypto chart analyst Ali Martinez noted that technical indicators are now flashing a buy signal, with the asset appearing ready for a bounce after previously timing the top.

CrediBULL Crypto said XRP/BTC swept expected lows, though XRP/USD scalps were stopped out after Bitcoin dropping below $114,000. He maintains a bullish outlook if BTC stabilizes, which could fuel an XRP rally.

Galaxy emphasized XRP's five-year consolidation against Bitcoin, its longest accumulation phase ever. Historically, such prolonged ranges have preceded explosive breakouts, suggesting a major move may be building.

Statistics: Martinez noted 470 million XRP has been sold by whales in the past ten days.

Coinglass data shows XRP derivatives trading volume rose 7.3% in a single day, while options volume surged 29.2% and open interest 94.4%. In the past 24 hours, liquidations totaled $18.4 million, with $15.25 million from long positions.

