XRP Plummets 10% In 1 Week: Why Is It Going Down?

- XRP whales have sold 470 million tokens in the past 10 days, coinciding with an 18% monthly drop.
- Despite the selloff, multiple analysts now highlight bullish signals suggesting a potential rebound.
- See what Wall Street is buying with instant access to ratings on 1,000 top stocks, including Goldman Sachs, Morgan Stanley, and more. Unlock all ratings now.
XRP XRP/USD has fallen 10% over the past week amid heavy whale selling, but traders are now eyeing it as a potential buying opportunity.
|Cryptocurrency
|Ticker
|Price
|Market Cap
|7-Day Trend
|XRP
|XRP/USD
|$2.90
|$173.8 billion
|-10.8%
|Bitcoin
|BTC/USD
|$113,486
|$2.3 trillion
|-6.9%
|Ethereum
|ETH/USD
|$4,281
|$519 billion
|-9.8%
Trader Notes: Crypto chart analyst Ali Martinez noted that technical indicators are now flashing a buy signal, with the asset appearing ready for a bounce after previously timing the top.
CrediBULL Crypto said XRP/BTC swept expected lows, though XRP/USD scalps were stopped out after Bitcoin dropping below $114,000. He maintains a bullish outlook if BTC stabilizes, which could fuel an XRP rally.
Galaxy emphasized XRP's five-year consolidation against Bitcoin, its longest accumulation phase ever. Historically, such prolonged ranges have preceded explosive breakouts, suggesting a major move may be building.
Statistics: Martinez noted 470 million XRP has been sold by whales in the past ten days.
Coinglass data shows XRP derivatives trading volume rose 7.3% in a single day, while options volume surged 29.2% and open interest 94.4%. In the past 24 hours, liquidations totaled $18.4 million, with $15.25 million from long positions.
Read Next:
Image: Shutterstock
© 2025 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.