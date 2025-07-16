Jane Fraser Says Citigroup Exploring Launch Of Citi Stablecoin — CEO Says Dollar Pegged Cryptos 'Next Evolution' Of Payments

Citigroup Inc. C CEO Jane Fraser revealed the company’s intention to issue a stablecoin on Tuesday as part of the banking giant’s broader dive into digitization.

What Happened: During Citi’s second-quarter earnings call, Fraser deemed stablecoins as the “next evolution” in the digitization of payments, and said the company is looking to issue a Citi stablecoin in the future

Fraser detailed four core areas of exploration for the bank regarding stablecoins, including reserve management, cash and coin on and off-ramps, tokenized deposit space and custodial solutions for crypto assets.

Fraser called the tokenized deposit space the most important, an area where she said Citi is “very active.”

Why It Matters: This announcement comes at a time when major banks are intending to integrate dollar-pegged stablecoins with their operations.

Jamie Dimon, CEO of the world’s largest bank JPMorgan Chase & Co. JPM, said big banks are lagging in the stablecoin race and need to embrace them as a way to keep pace with payment rivals.

Citigroup has been proactive in its digital strategy. In 2023, the bank launched Citi Token Services, a service centered around smart contracts aimed at revolutionizing instant payments.

The bank reported its second-quarter financials, with revenue and profit beating expectations, largely driven by its interconnected businesses.

Price Action: Citi shares rose 0.09% in after-hours trading after closing 3.68% higher at $90.72 during Tuesday’s regular trading session.

