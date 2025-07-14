What Stablecoin Regulation Means For Cross-Border Crypto, Why WBT Is Gaining Ground

As regulators across the globe inch closer to standardized rules for stablecoins, crypto exchanges are adapting not just by complying, but by building smarter ecosystems.

Volodymyr Nosov, founder and president of WhiteBIT Group, believes these changes are shaping how crypto is actually used — not just traded.

"Stablecoins are already a backbone of global crypto trading," Nosov told Benzinga, noting that over $200 billion in stablecoins circulate globally. "They've become essential for cross-border payments, especially in emerging markets where local currencies are volatile or capital controls are tight."

From the EU's MiCA to discussions in Latin America and Africa, stablecoins are being re-evaluated not as threats, but infrastructure.

Nosov says regulation "will bring credibility and integration with traditional finance," a position echoed across the industry.

But while stablecoins get the headlines, tokens like WBT/USD, the native asset of WhiteBIT, are quietly rewriting the script for sustainable token economics.

WBT reached an all-time high of $52.27 in June and has held support above $47 since.

But Nosov insists this isn't speculative hype.

"This isn't random — it’s driven by a combination of user demand, technical strength and deeper ecosystem integration," he said.

Also Read: Bitcoin Sets All-Time High At $118,909, Ethereum, XRP Surge 8% Each

Unlike many exchange tokens launched early as growth levers, WBT only entered the market after WhiteBIT's infrastructure was mature.

"We didn't yet have enough products in our ecosystem or the necessary resources to scale," Nosov explained. "Launching a token should be a logical continuation of product development."

Today, WBT is tied into 12 products within the WhiteBIT ecosystem, from reduced trading fees to staking and loyalty rewards.

The platform has also expanded its scope to include its own blockchain (Whitechain), a mining pool (WhitePool), and regional expansion strategies like the Juventus partnership in Europe.

This utility-first design, Nosov argues, creates durability in volatile markets.

"Even in 2025's turbulent markets, we saw a 580% surge in daily active addresses. Whale accumulation is up," he said. "We're not just reacting to the market — we're shaping our own growth story."

On tokenomics, WhiteBIT maintains a capped supply of 400 million WBT, with half locked in treasury and released gradually.

"We burn tokens regularly," Nosov noted, describing the design as "a deflationary model aligned with long-term value."

While WBT’s rise has coincided with stablecoin usage becoming more embedded in regional economies, Nosov believes the convergence of regulation, utility, and trust is where the industry is heading.

"The world needs a transparent and controllable blockchain space — not to hide, but to understand how systems work, because people will live in that reality."

Loading... Loading...

Read Next:

• Tom Lee: Ethereum, Not Solana, Is The ‘Preferred Choice’ For JP Morgan, Robinhood, Circle To Build On

Photo: SWK Stock via Shutterstock