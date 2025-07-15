Stablecoin Issuers Just Got A New Income Stream—And It's Built Into The Blockchain

The Core Foundation CORE/USD has launched Rev+, a protocol-level revenue-sharing program designed to compensate developers and stablecoin issuers for on-chain activity.

With stablecoins now driving nearly a third of DeFi fees, Rev+ offers a direct way for asset creators to earn recurring revenue, marking a significant shift in blockchain incentives.

"Stablecoins now account for over one-third of DeFi revenue," said Core Foundation's institutional lead Hong Sun. "Yet issuers do not earn revenue from transaction activity. Rev+ will change that by aligning incentives so that the projects powering Web3 actually get paid when their tokens move."

Rev+ functions in two ways: direct fee sharing and a cumulative revenue-sharing pool.

Gas fees from every smart contract interaction—such as swaps, collateral moves, or vault usage—will be shared with the respective token issuers or developers.

The pool, meanwhile, distributes additional CORE token rewards based on each project's contribution score, which factors in metrics like transaction volume and address growth.

Also Read: 99% Of Bitcoin Holders Are In Profit: Is BTC Dipping Because Some Are Cashing Out?

This new model seeks to remedy what Core calls a "broken incentive structure" in crypto.

While on-chain stablecoin activity surpassed $35 trillion annually, twice the size of Visa's volume, most of that value hasn’t translated into earnings for those building the infrastructure behind it.

Unlike app-specific monetization, Rev+ introduces an asset-level approach.

Any token with a smart contract on the Core blockchain, including stablecoins, RWAs, NFTs, or DeFi protocols, can qualify for payouts.

The aim is to foster long-term alignment between ecosystem participants and the network's growth.

With Rev+, Core positions itself as Bitcoin's primary scaling solution, combining non-custodial BTC staking, EVM compatibility, and now, native monetization.

In the coming weeks, the Foundation will begin onboarding major stablecoin partners to bring this revenue-sharing model into active use.

Loading... Loading...

Read Next:

Image: Shutterstock