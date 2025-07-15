Jamie Dimon Admits Big Banks Are Behind In The Stablecoin Race

JPMorgan Chase & Co. JPM CEO Jamie Dimon addressed a pressing question on the bank's earnings call Tuesday: Why haven't major banks collaborated to create a joint tokenized deposit solution, similar to the Zelle payments network, to counter the rise of stablecoin providers?

What To Know: During a discussion with TD Cowen analyst Steven Alexopoulos, Dimon acknowledged the logic behind tokenized deposits for customers operating within a single bank's ecosystem.

Tokenized deposits, which are digital representations of traditional bank deposits on a blockchain, can streamline internal transactions and offer efficiency for customers already inside a bank's network.

Read Next: Rare Earth Royalty: Meet The Power Players Shaping The Industry

However, Dimon conceded that these benefits are limited when it comes to transacting with customers outside that ecosystem.

The analyst pressed further and asked what’s preventing banks from joining forces to create a unified, interoperable solution that could compete with the convenience and reach of stablecoins.

Dimon's response was candid: "That's a great question. I believe it remains a question."

He went on to highlight the core issue of interoperability between stablecoins, traditional deposits and the broader movement of money.

"You're raising a very important point about interoperability of stablecoins and deposits and movement of money and what problem you're trying to solve, but you're raising great points. You can assume we're thinking about all that," Dimon said.

Why It Matters: The JPMorgan CEO's comments addressed the complex issues facing traditional banks as they navigate the rapidly evolving payments landscape.

While tokenized deposits offer promise, their utility is hampered by a lack of cross-bank interoperability.

Meanwhile, stablecoin companies like Circle Internet Group, Inc. CRCL have gained traction by offering seamless, borderless payment solutions that appeal to both consumers and businesses.

Dimon's comments highlight a pivotal moment for the banking industry: to remain competitive, banks may need to move beyond their individual "walled gardens" and collaborate on interoperable digital solutions or risk losing ground to digital finance challengers.

Loading... Loading...

Read Next:

Photo: Shutterstock