Bitcoin, Ethereum, XRP, Dogecoin Rebound As Week Opens - $103,000 Emerges As Key Battleground

- Global cryptocurrency market capitalization is trading 3.7% higher at $3.16 trillion.
- Traders eye $103,000 as the crucial level where Bitcoin's trend direction is being contested, another sees BTC is nearing its golden line.
Crypto markets opened the week in the green, buoyed by renewed institutional interest and strong ETF inflows. As geopolitical tensions ease and oil prices stabilize, risk-on sentiment is returning, fueling a rebound across major digital assets.
|Cryptocurrency
|Ticker
|Price
|Bitcoin
|BTC/USD
|$102,901.84
|Ethereum
|ETH/USD
|$2,299.19
|Solana
|SOL/USD
|$138.88
|XRP
|XRP/USD
|$2.05
|Dogecoin
|DOGE/USD
|$0.1569
|Shiba Inu
|SHIB/USD
|$0.00001110
Notable Statistics:
- IntoTheBlock data shows large transaction volume increasing by 53.9% and daily active addresses falling by 10%. Transactions greater than $100,000 are up from 7,508 to 9,188 in a single day.
- CoinGlass data reports that 133,867 traders were liquidated in the past 24 hours, with the total liquidations at $440.14 million.
Notable Developments:
- Will Bitcoin Hit New All-Time Highs After Dip Under $100K? Here’s What New Poll Predicts
- Investors Poured Billions Into Bitcoin And Ethereum Even As Iran-Israel Tensions Escalated
- Veda Secures $18M To Scale DeFi Vaults Across Chains, Eyes Centralized Exchange Partnership
- Strategy’s Michael Saylor Signals No Halt To Bitcoin Purchases Despite Plunge Below $100,000: Peter Schiff Asks Who Else Is Buying The Dip
- Fiserv, PayPal Expand Partnership To Advance Stablecoin Payments
- Anthony Pompliano Unveils ProCap Financial With $1B Bitcoin Treasury After $750M Fundraise
Top Gainers:
|Cryptocurrency
|Ticker
|Price
|SPX6900
|SPX/USD
|$1.18
|Sonic
|(CRYPTO: S)
|$0.2941
|Fartcoin
|FARTCOIN/USD
|$0.9971
Trader Notes: Crypto trader Blockchainedbb remains on the sidelines, awaiting a decisive daily close before taking action. According to him, a close below $101,000 could trigger a liquidity sweep, potentially followed by a mid-wick sweep. He warns traders against entering prematurely to avoid being caught in choppy price action and suffering emotional fatigue from holding losing positions.
His strategy: wait for clear confirmations on the 4-hour or daily timeframes. Some market ranges, he emphasizes, are better left untouched.
Another trader Skew marks $103,000 as the battleground level for Bitcoin, describing it as former support turned supply. A close above or below this level will help define the short-term trend direction, making today's close critical.
Doctor Profit highlights Bitcoin’s nearing reclaim of the key “golden line” level. A daily close above this threshold would invalidate the current bearish thesis. He has moved his stop loss to the entry at $103,300, minimizing risk while staying in the short position for now. If the price hits that level, he'll exit the trade.
Castillo Trading focuses on Bitcoin's naked Point of Control (nPOC) at $99,184, a significant volume-based level. The nPOC was successfully retested, and he notes the current market structure is unfolding as expected with the retest potentially setting the stage for the next major move.
