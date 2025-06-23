Bitcoin, Ethereum, XRP, Dogecoin Rebound As Week Opens - $103,000 Emerges As Key Battleground

Crypto markets opened the week in the green, buoyed by renewed institutional interest and strong ETF inflows. As geopolitical tensions ease and oil prices stabilize, risk-on sentiment is returning, fueling a rebound across major digital assets.

Cryptocurrency Ticker Price Bitcoin BTC/USD $102,901.84 Ethereum ETH/USD $2,299.19 Solana SOL/USD $138.88 XRP XRP/USD $2.05 Dogecoin DOGE/USD $0.1569 Shiba Inu SHIB/USD $0.00001110

Notable Statistics:

IntoTheBlock data shows large transaction volume increasing by 53.9% and daily active addresses falling by 10%. Transactions greater than $100,000 are up from 7,508 to 9,188 in a single day.

CoinGlass data reports that 133,867 traders were liquidated in the past 24 hours, with the total liquidations at $440.14 million.

Notable Developments:

Top Gainers:

Cryptocurrency Ticker Price SPX6900 SPX/USD $1.18 Sonic (CRYPTO: S) $0.2941 Fartcoin FARTCOIN/USD $0.9971

Trader Notes: Crypto trader Blockchainedbb remains on the sidelines, awaiting a decisive daily close before taking action. According to him, a close below $101,000 could trigger a liquidity sweep, potentially followed by a mid-wick sweep. He warns traders against entering prematurely to avoid being caught in choppy price action and suffering emotional fatigue from holding losing positions.

His strategy: wait for clear confirmations on the 4-hour or daily timeframes. Some market ranges, he emphasizes, are better left untouched.

Another trader Skew marks $103,000 as the battleground level for Bitcoin, describing it as former support turned supply. A close above or below this level will help define the short-term trend direction, making today's close critical.

Doctor Profit highlights Bitcoin’s nearing reclaim of the key “golden line” level. A daily close above this threshold would invalidate the current bearish thesis. He has moved his stop loss to the entry at $103,300, minimizing risk while staying in the short position for now. If the price hits that level, he'll exit the trade.

Castillo Trading focuses on Bitcoin's naked Point of Control (nPOC) at $99,184, a significant volume-based level. The nPOC was successfully retested, and he notes the current market structure is unfolding as expected with the retest potentially setting the stage for the next major move.

