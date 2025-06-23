Investors Poured Billions Into Bitcoin And Ethereum Even As Iran-Israel Tensions Escalated

Digital asset investment products defied global turbulence last week, raking in $1.24 billion in fresh inflows—marking a tenth straight week of gains—even as crypto prices dipped and geopolitical tensions surged.

Bitcoin BTC/USD fell below $100,000 over the weekend, while the second-largest crypto by market cap, Ethereum ETH/USD, fell below $2,150 after the U.S. struck Iran’s nuclear facilities. Iran is expected to blockade the Strait of Hormuz, the world’s most sensitive oil shipping chokepoint, spiking oil prices.

The continued capital inflow into crypto markets comes as the war between Iran and Israel intensifies.

See Also: Uber, KKR, Rocket Companies And An Industrial Stock On CNBC’s ‘Final Trades’

The U.S. West Texas Intermediate rose 0.92% to $75.86 a barrel, marking a five-month high.

Digital asset investment products recorded their 10th consecutive week of inflows, totaling $1.24 billion last week and pushing year-to-date (YTD) inflows to a new high of $15.1 billion, CoinShares Head of Research James Butterfill wrote.

Bitcoin continued to dominate investor interest, attracting $1.1 billion in inflows despite recent price corrections.

Ethereum followed with $124 million, extending its nine-week inflow streak to a cumulative $2.2 billion, the longest since mid-2021.

The U.S. led with $1.25 billion in new investments.

Canada, $20.9 million

Germany, $10.9 million in inflows, respectively.

Hong Kong and Switzerland experienced outflows of $32.6 million and $7.7 million, respectively.

Also Read: ‘AI Won’t Fix Everything’: Veles Finance COO Warns Against Blind Faith In Crypto Automation

Butterfill noted, “The surge in activity earlier in the week tapered off in the latter half, likely due to the US Juneteenth holiday and emerging reports of US involvement in the Iran conflict.”

Short-Bitcoin products saw minor outflows of $1.4 million, suggesting investors remain optimistic about the market's direction.

Notably, the recent surge in investment interest was accompanied by significant moves from corporate players.

Japan's Metaplanet announced it had purchased an additional 1,111 Bitcoin, bringing its total holdings to 11,111 BTC.

The company's CEO, Simon Gerovich, confirmed that Metaplanet acquired the latest batch at $106,408 per Bitcoin.

The firm has invested approximately $1.07 billion across all its purchases, securing its holdings at an average price of $95,869 per Bitcoin.

At current market rates, Metaplanet's Bitcoin treasury is valued at around $1.12 billion.

The company's recent acquisition came just a week after it surpassed its initial 2025 goal of holding 10,000 BTC.

This milestone elevated Metaplanet to the ninth-largest corporate Bitcoin holder globally, overtaking Coinbase COIN.

Metaplanet has since updated its targets, aiming to accumulate 30,000 BTC by the end of 2025, 100,000 BTC by 2026, and 210,000 BTC by 2027, signaling its aggressive long-term crypto strategy.

In addition to Bitcoin and Ethereum, smaller inflows were recorded for Solana SOL/USD ($2.78 million) and XRP XRP/USD ($2.69 million) last week.

Loading... Loading...

Read Next:

Image: Shutterstock