June 23, 2025 8:25 AM 2 min read

Bitcoin's Weekend Drop Could Be Bullish — Trader Eyes $97,000 As Key Buy Zone

by Khyathi Dalal Benzinga Staff Writer
Follow
Zinger Key Points

Bitcoin BTC/USD dipped below $100,000 over the weekend amid rising geopolitical tensions, sparking debate over whether a deeper correction is underway or if this dip presents a golden buying opportunity.

What Happened: In an X post on Monday, trader Astronomer described Bitcoin's current pullback as bullish, calling it the final dip before a strong upside reversal. He's planning to rotate profits from his previous long (closed at $110,000) back into the market with size, targeting a move to $170,000.

Astronomer highlighted a few key points in the current scenario:

  • Fear is high – and that's bullish from a contrarian view.
  • $97,700 is the level to watch: it could flush weak longs and form the local bottom.
  • This zone is also ideal for spot buying if you're following a "final dip" accumulation strategy.
  • Altcoin entries are on hold until Bitcoin confirms a reversal; the focus remains squarely on Bitcoin.

He suggests that the current mix of bearish sentiment and bullish exhaustion is exactly the kind of setup that precedes big moves.  

Also Read: Bitcoin Veteran Trader Goes Long Again After $15 Million In Losses — Will Third Time Be The Charm?

Trade Bitcoin, Ethereum, and More Instantly — No Wallets, No Hassle
Trade Bitcoin, Ethereum, and More Instantly — No Wallets, No Hassle

Speculate on price movements, claim up to $200 in bonuses, and start with risk-free paper trading with crypto futures on Plus500.

Disclosure: 82% of retail CFD accounts lose money

What's Next: Astronomer anticipates a mean-reversion move to play out by the end of June, with Bitcoin likely to form a base between $95,000 and $110,000. He warns that since the recent low formed on a weekend, which often gets swept, a brief dip below that low is possible before momentum shifts upward.

The trader provided strategy recommendations:

  • If you're on the sidelines: $97,000 is a strong level to begin accumulating.
  • If already positioned: Consider averaging in or scaling up with conviction.

Despite broader macro fears, including war tensions, the trader emphasizes sticking to rational, high-conviction entries based on data, not emotions.

Loading...
Loading...

Read Next:

Photo: Quality Stock Arts on Shutterstock.com

BTC/USD Logo
$BTCBitcoin
$101188.600.19%

Stock Score Locked: Want to See it?

Benzinga Rankings give you vital metrics on any stock – anytime.

Reveal Full Score
Edge Rankings
Momentum
94.42
Price Trend
Short
Medium
Long
Overview
Market News and Data brought to you by Benzinga APIs

© 2025 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Comments

Connect With Us

instagramlinkedinyoutube

About Benzinga

Market Resources

Trading Tools & Education

Ring the Bell

© 2025 Benzinga | All Rights Reserved