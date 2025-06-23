Fiserv, PayPal Expand Partnership To Advance Stablecoin Payments

Fiserv Inc. FI and PayPal Holdings Inc. PYPL announced a new partnership Monday focused on creating interoperability between their stablecoins, FIUSD and PayPal USD (PYUSD), to streamline global digital payments.

The initiative will target use cases like international transactions, merchant payments, and faster settlements, aiming to integrate programmable stablecoins into traditional financial systems.

By combining their global reach and technical platforms, the two firms hope to drive broader adoption of blockchain-powered financial tools.

Also Read: Circle’s Flagship Stablecoin USDC Set For Rapid Growth, Analyst Says Regulatory Climate Key

Fiserv COO Takis Georgakopoulos said the partnership reinforces the company’s goal of expanding stablecoin-based payments across banking and commerce.

PayPal EVP Frank Keller noted the collaboration could help resolve common financial challenges such as slow settlement times and currency fluctuations.

As part of the effort, Fiserv is developing FIUSD to support next-gen banking solutions for financial institutions. PYUSD, launched in 2023, has already been applied to remittances, startup funding, and invoice processing.

Beyond the PayPal partnership, Fiserv is also expanding its stablecoin initiatives through a separate collaboration.

Circle Internet Group, Inc. CRCL and Fiserv announced a partnership to enhance digital dollar payments using stablecoin technology.

The collaboration will integrate Circle’s USDC platform with Fiserv’s financial services tools to enable faster, lower-cost domestic and international transactions.

The goal is to offer banks and fintechs real-time settlements and cross-border capabilities within a secure, compliant framework.

Circle CEO Jeremy Allaire said the partnership reflects a shared commitment to expanding stablecoin-based financial tools.

Rollout will happen in stages and depend on regulatory approval and partner readiness.

Separately, Fiserv announced plans to launch a new stablecoin, FIUSD, by year-end and integrate it into its global payments infrastructure. Built with Paxos and Circle, FIUSD will offer banks and merchants seamless access to digital assets via blockchain platforms like Solana, enabling faster, cost-effective transactions across Fiserv’s vast financial network.

Investors following this development may also want to track activity around Block Inc. SQ and Coinbase Global Inc. COIN, along with related ETFs such as Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF BLOK and Bitwise Crypto Industry Innovators ETF BITQ.

Price Action: FI shares are trading higher by 3.92% at $169.78, PYPL was up 2.30% at $71.66, and CRCL rose 8.81% to $262 at last check Monday.

Loading... Loading...

Read Next:

Photo via Shutterstock