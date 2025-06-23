'Rich Dad Poor Dad' Author Robert Kiyosaki Warns Of Global Debt Collapse, Urges Buying Gold, Silver, Bitcoin

Financial guru Robert Kiyosaki issued a stark warning about a potential global monetary collapse Sunday, advising followers to invest in gold, silver, and Bitcoin BTC/USD.

What Happened: Kiyosaki, the best-selling author of “Rich Dad Poor Dad,” took to X, predicting a global debt bubble burst.

“I recommend owning gold, silver, and BITCOIN if you want to be richer when the Global Debt Bubble bursts,” he stated. “BIGGEST LOSERS will be savers of fake fiat money and especially bonds.”

Kiyosaki advised his followers to take action and avoid becoming poorer due to “obsolete ideas” about money.

Why It Matters: Kiyosaki’s warning echoed his previous predictions about a 2025 crash that could be worse than the 2008 financial crisis. He has consistently urged households to swap fiat cash for gold, silver, and Bitcoin, insisting that “savers are losers” in the current economy.

Previously, he predicted Bitcoin to surge to $250,000, attributing it to a potential collapse of the central bank system.

While Kiyosaki has been a strong advocate of Bitcoin, his predictions should be taken with a pinch of salt. He projected Bitcoin would hit $100,000 in June 2024. Needless to say, the forecast was way off target. He even painted a $350,000 price target by August 2024.

Price Action: At the time of writing, BTC was exchanging hands at $101,227.88, down 1.35% in the last 24 hours, according to data from Benzinga Pro. Year-to-date, the apex cryptocurrency has gained only 7%.

Spot gold traded at $3,360.19 per ounce, down 0.24%, while spot silver gained 0.14% to $36.0445 as of this writing.



Disclaimer: This content was partially produced with the help of Benzinga Neuro and was reviewed and published by Benzinga editors.

Photo courtesy: Shutterstock