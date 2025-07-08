Bitcoin Stalls, But Riot Platforms Outperforms With 14% Spike Over 30 Days — Mining Stock Leaves MARA And MSTR Trailing

Leading Bitcoin BTC/USD miner Riot Platforms Inc. RIOT has delivered a strong performance in recent weeks, despite the apex cryptocurrency's price action being somewhat quiet.

What happened: Bitcoin has hovered between $105,000 and $110,000 over the past month, with price movement remaining mostly sideways and volatility reduced compared to earlier this year.

In contrast, Riot Platforms' stock has captured investor attention, rising about 14% over the same period.

The company released its June 2025 production updates last week, reporting a 76% year-over-year growth in Bitcoin output and a 62% spike in deployed hash rate. On a monthly basis, though, the production declined slightly.

Riot also reduced its all-in power cost by 11% year-over-year, and earned $5.6 million in power credits in June, up 141% from May.

As of this writing, Riot is the fourth-largest corporate holder of Bitcoin, sitting on a stash worth $2.08 billion, according to Bitcoin Treasuries.net.

Asset 30-Day Gains +/- Bitcoin +2.47% Riot Platforms +14.13% MARA Holdings +2.95% Strategy +0.91%

Other Bitcoin-linked stocks, such as Strategy Inc. MSTR and MARA Holdings Inc. MARA, were constrained, growing only 0.91% and 2.95% over the last month.

Price Action: At the time of writing, Bitcoin was exchanging hands at $108,212.62, down 0.80% in the last 24 hours, according to data from Benzinga Pro.

Shares of RIOT were up 0.26% in after-hours trading after sliding 5.09% to $11.55 during Monday’s regular trading session.

