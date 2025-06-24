Hut 8 Locks In Lower Borrowing Costs With Fixed-Rate Coinbase Facility

Zinger Key Points
- Hut 8 secured a $130 million fixed-rate loan to fund near-term growth without equity dilution.
- Coinbase-backed loan improves capital structure and strengthens risk protections for Bitcoin-collateralized financing.
- Ready to turn the market’s comeback into steady cash flow? Grab the top 3 stocks to buy right here.
Hut 8 Corp. HUT expanded its strategic partnership with Coinbase Credit Inc., a subsidiary of Coinbase Global, Inc. COIN, announcing a revised agreement that doubles the size of its Bitcoin-secured credit facility and extends its maturity by over a year.
Through a newly amended credit deal, the digital infrastructure and energy platform boosted its borrowing capacity from $65 million to as much as $130 million while locking in a fixed 9.0% interest rate and pushing the loan’s maturity to July 16, 2026.
The agreement introduces several benefits for Hut 8, including a shift from a floating to a fixed interest rate, down from previous rates that ranged between 10.5% and 11.5%.
Also Read: Trump Family’s Expanding Crypto Ties Raise Questions On Ethics, Influence, And Investor Risk
The updated facility also includes better protections for both borrower and lender, such as a limited recourse framework and continued restrictions against rehypothecation of Bitcoin collateral.
CEO Asher Genoot said the expanded credit facility enables Hut 8 to fund upcoming initiatives without issuing new equity. “We strategically doubled our facility with Coinbase to accelerate execution of near-term growth opportunities,” he stated, emphasizing the non-dilutive nature of the funding and improved capital efficiency.
Speculate on price movements, claim up to $200 in bonuses, and start with risk-free paper trading with crypto futures on Plus500.
CFO Sean Glennan noted the upgraded terms reinforce Hut 8’s commitment to risk-managed financing. He highlighted the facility’s role in strengthening the company’s capital structure while avoiding excessive risk. Coinbase’s institutional lending head Matt Boyd echoed those sentiments, citing a shared focus on efficient, scalable growth in the digital infrastructure space.
Other companies in the crypto space include Riot Platforms Inc. RIOT and CleanSpark Inc. CLSK. Investors can also track crypto-focused performance through ETFs such as Grayscale Bitcoin Trust GBTC and Valkyrie Bitcoin Miners ETF WGMI.
Price Action: HUT shares are trading higher by 2.33% to $16.26 and COIN stock is up 1.54% at $312.32 premarket at last check Tuesday.
Read Next:
- What’s Driving Goldman Sachs And Citadel Into Crypto? The $135M Digital Asset Funding Round Explained
Photo by Camilo Concha via Shutterstock
Edge Rankings
Price Trend
This content was partially produced with the help of AI tools and was reviewed and published by Benzinga editors.Market News and Data brought to you by Benzinga APIs
© 2025 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Trade confidently with insights and alerts from analyst ratings, free reports and breaking news that affects the stocks you care about.