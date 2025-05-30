Elastic, Gap, Regeneron Pharmaceuticals And Other Big Stocks Moving Lower In Friday's Pre-Market Session

U.S. stock futures were lower this morning, with the Dow futures falling around 0.1% on Friday.

Shares of Elastic N.V. ESTC fell sharply in today's pre-market trading after the company reported fourth-quarter results.

Elastic posted adjusted earnings of 47 cents per share, beating market estimates of 37 cents per share. The company's sales came in at $388.43 million versus expectations of $380.36 million.

Elastic said it sees first-quarter adjusted EPS of 41 to 43 cents on sales of $396.00 million to $398.00 million.

Elastic shares dipped 9.7% to $83.23 in the pre-market trading session.

Here are some other stocks moving lower in pre-market trading.

The Gap, Inc . GAP dipped 13.7% to $24.10 in pre-market trading after the company reported first-quarter financial results and warned tariffs could result in a gross estimated incremental cost of approximately $250 million to $300 million.

. dipped 13.7% to $24.10 in pre-market trading after the company reported first-quarter financial results and warned tariffs could result in a gross estimated incremental cost of approximately $250 million to $300 million. The Cooper Companies, Inc . COO declined 10% to $72.00 in pre-market trading following second-quarter results.

. declined 10% to $72.00 in pre-market trading following second-quarter results. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. REGN shares fell 8.8% to $552.00 in pre-market trading after the company and Sanofi said the AERIFY-1 study met its primary endpoint but the AERIFY-2 study did not.

shares fell 8.8% to $552.00 in pre-market trading after the company and Sanofi said the AERIFY-1 study met its primary endpoint but the AERIFY-2 study did not. Newsmax, Inc. NMAX fell 8.2% to $20.49 in pre-market trading. Newsmax filed for resale of up to 121 million shares of Class B common stock by selling stockholder.

fell 8.2% to $20.49 in pre-market trading. Newsmax filed for resale of up to 121 million shares of Class B common stock by selling stockholder. IonQ, Inc. IONQ declined 7.4% to $40.01 in pre-market trading.

declined 7.4% to $40.01 in pre-market trading. American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. AEO fell 7.2% to $10.38 in pre-market trading after the company reported worse-than-expected first-quarter financial results.

fell 7.2% to $10.38 in pre-market trading after the company reported worse-than-expected first-quarter financial results. Venu Holding Corporation VENU dipped 6.1% to $12.10 in pre-market trading after gaining 8% on Thursday. Venu Holding recently announced it will join the Russell 3000 Index.

dipped 6.1% to $12.10 in pre-market trading after gaining 8% on Thursday. Venu Holding recently announced it will join the Russell 3000 Index. NetApp, Inc NTAP dipped 5.2% to $94.00 in pre-market trading after the company issued soft first-quarter guidance.

