Elastic, Gap, Regeneron Pharmaceuticals And Other Big Stocks Moving Lower In Friday's Pre-Market Session

U.S. stock futures were lower this morning, with the Dow futures falling around 0.1% on Friday.
Shares of Elastic N.V. ESTC fell sharply in today's pre-market trading after the company reported fourth-quarter results.
Elastic posted adjusted earnings of 47 cents per share, beating market estimates of 37 cents per share. The company's sales came in at $388.43 million versus expectations of $380.36 million.
Elastic said it sees first-quarter adjusted EPS of 41 to 43 cents on sales of $396.00 million to $398.00 million.
Elastic shares dipped 9.7% to $83.23 in the pre-market trading session.
Here are some other stocks moving lower in pre-market trading.
- The Gap, Inc. GAP dipped 13.7% to $24.10 in pre-market trading after the company reported first-quarter financial results and warned tariffs could result in a gross estimated incremental cost of approximately $250 million to $300 million.
- The Cooper Companies, Inc. COO declined 10% to $72.00 in pre-market trading following second-quarter results.
- Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. REGN shares fell 8.8% to $552.00 in pre-market trading after the company and Sanofi said the AERIFY-1 study met its primary endpoint but the AERIFY-2 study did not.
- Newsmax, Inc. NMAX fell 8.2% to $20.49 in pre-market trading. Newsmax filed for resale of up to 121 million shares of Class B common stock by selling stockholder.
- IonQ, Inc. IONQ declined 7.4% to $40.01 in pre-market trading.
- American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. AEO fell 7.2% to $10.38 in pre-market trading after the company reported worse-than-expected first-quarter financial results.
- Venu Holding Corporation VENU dipped 6.1% to $12.10 in pre-market trading after gaining 8% on Thursday. Venu Holding recently announced it will join the Russell 3000 Index.
- NetApp, Inc NTAP dipped 5.2% to $94.00 in pre-market trading after the company issued soft first-quarter guidance.
