Benzinga Contributor

About
Zappy Zapolin is a well-known futurist, psychedelic concierge to the stars, and award-winning filmmaker who is dedicated to the expansion of human consciousness. Playboy Magazine called him “The Man Who Wants to Change the World with Psychedelics.” ...
Zappy Zapolin Hopes To Put Ibogaine Front And Center For Addiction
Known as the "Psychedelic Concierge to The Stars," Zappy Zapolin has teamed up with Universal Ibogaine (TSXV: IBO) to help bring this important substance to the masses. Ibogaine is an African root considered the only legitimate addiction interrupter capable of breaking a heroin, meth, opiate, or alcohol addiction in a single 12-hour session.
Rick Doblin Honored With Honey Badger Award For Fearless Psychedelic Advocacy At Psychedelic Science 2023
Presenting the Honey Badger Award to Rick Doblin at Psychedelic Science 2023 was Zappy Zapolin's highlight moment. "Rick exemplifies all the attributes of the ferocious honey badger, combined with a compassionate heart, which is why I felt he deserved this recognition."
Psychedelics, Finance And Philanthropy: Inside The Prestigious Milken Global Conference, 'America's Davos'
The Milken Global Conference, often considered the American counterpart to Davos, is a prestigious gathering of prominent figures from finance, philanthropy, technology, media, and various other aspects of culture. With a three-day ticket priced at over $20,000, the event consistently sells out despite attempts to reduce attendance by increasing the cost each year.
Blowing The Mind of MAPS Founder And Famed Psychedelic Industry Leader Rick Doblin
I had the pleasure recently of doing something I had never been able to do before: blow the mind of Rick Doblin, “the godfather of the psychedelic industry,” with a new technology that is being developed to forever alter how mental issues are treated.
Zappy Zapolin's Reflections From Cannadelic Miami, Cannabis & Psychedelics Convention
This year’s Cannadelic Miami conference took a quantum leap forward from last year’s inaugural event.  The quality of the speakers for this year's event was truly world class. For example, some of the headliners included Rick Doblin, Founder of MAPS, “Mushroom Man” Paul Stamets, and Futurist Jason Silva.
What Exactly Is A Psychedelic Concierge? And On A Deeper Level… How Do You Become One?
I’ve been a “Psychedelic Concierge to the Stars” for the last several years, and I can tell you two things from my experience:  1. It’s extremely rewarding 2. It’s very lucrative I recently asked the viral AI chat bot, ChatGPT, the definition of a psychedelic concierge, and here’s what it came up with:
Through The Looking-Glass: Zappy's Observations From A Very Psychedelic Wonderland 2022 Conference
It was truly an honor to be the opening speaker at the Wonderland Conference this year, an event that brought together thousands of stakeholders with a common goal: supporting - and growing - the psychedelics industry. 
To the Pioneers: An Open Letter to the Psychedelic Medicine Industry About The Importance of Supporting Legalization
Dear Psychedelic Medicine Entrepreneur,

