Zappy Zapolin's Reflections From Cannadelic Miami, Cannabis & Psychedelics Convention

This year’s Cannadelic Miami conference took a quantum leap forward from last year’s inaugural event.

The quality of the speakers for this year's event was truly world class. For example, some of the headliners included Rick Doblin, Founder of MAPS, “Mushroom Man” Paul Stamets, and Futurist Jason Silva.

Many of the companies that were presenting were sharing exciting and meaningful announcements about things like clinical results, and strategic financing—news that had only been made public days earlier. Attendees told me that it felt like they were hearing important, insider information—legally!

Kicking Off The Conference

I was honored to be the opening speaker at the conference. After much reflection, I opted to title my lecture: “The Psychedelic Opportunity.” The goal of my talk was to share with attendees how fortunate they are to be present at the very beginning of the psychedelic renaissance.

My talk covered the rare opportunity of being early to an emerging trillion-dollar industry. Think about it like this… positioning yourself in the psychedelics and plant-based medicine trend today is similar to the early days of the internet, legal cannabis, and the automobile.

To hammer this home, I shared with them my vision for how each of them could personally benefit from the latest breakthroughs in science, and create generational wealth, just by the fact that they’re hearing this information in the very early innings.

I also sat on a panel with original Shark from Shark Tank, Kevin Harrington, who is an investor in a company I co-founded, Psycheceutical. Kevin and I broke the news that our upcoming human trials for NeuroDirect™ ketamine will begin shortly in Australia — a major and well-regarded testing locale.

Together, we explained how our NeuroDirect™ patent allows us to deliver any psychedelic compound using a topical cream applied at the back of the neck (the base of the hairline) which, unlike anywhere else on the body, allows the compound to go into the free nerve endings under the skin and directly to the brain—bypassing the stomach and liver. In turn, this eliminates the psychedelic effect, and the related side effects like dizziness or nausea.

By using our patented delivery system, the psychedelic effect is eliminated, but the patient gets what they need: an immediate calming sensation, and when the ketamine metabolizes, it grows new neural pathways in the brain. This non psychoactive approach makes ketamine accessible to patients who cannot take the time, or expense to go to a clinic, and allows the elderly, children, and those who would like to avoid having a psychedelic experience, to be able to get the benefits of ketamine, without the unwanted side effects.

We also shared with the audience our anecdotal story about a Yale chemist, who contacted us after learning about our patent, letting us know that he had already done his own private study applying LSD topically at the back of the neck (at the base of the hairline) for migraines, which he told us was incredibly effective. Incredibly, he asked if he could be part of Psycheceutical’s development team! Kevin told the audience that he joined Psycheceutical because he believes that the psychedelic medicine industry is poised to be another significant business category, and he supports the idea of “co-opetition,” which means licensing the technology to other psychedelic medicine companies. This way, they can use our patented delivery technique with their own psychedelic compounds, so their clinical trials will be more successful, and ultimately when patients are being prescribed it, they can get as small a dose as possible, with maximum bioavailability. Bottom line: this would help more people receive more doses of life-changing treatments.

Australia Announces Legalization For Psilocybin And MDMA

On Friday afternoon at Cannadelic, as we sat listening to the latest updates from Rick Doblin on the incredible results of the MAPS, MDMA trial for PTSD, and heard mushroom guru, Paul Stamets’ most updated statistics on macro and micro dosing Psilocybin, news broke that Australia had just legalized psilocybin mushrooms and MDMA.

What an incredible moment to be hearing from the two most prominent people in each of their respective fields, Rick for MDMA, and Paul for psilocybin mushrooms, knowing that in real life, millions of people in Australia are about to experience the very benefits that are being talked about from the stage.

What’s exciting about Australian clinical trials is that they have a very reciprocal relationship with the FDA. In other words, it’s a fast track to being able to do solid science that will be transferable to the US markets.

Mingling With Enlightened Minds

On the final day of the conference, my nonprofit, Mind Army, held a mind-altering activation in the conference ballroom. Attendees were treated to a cacao ceremony, followed by a ceremonial tobacco, called Hape, that indigenous cultures have been using for millennia. It was exciting to be able to offer attendees a direct experience on top of the incredible scientific lectures that they were being exposed to.

I’m looking forward to next year’s Cannadelic Conference, when MAPS will be on the doorsteps of being granted FDA approval to begin dosing patients with MDMA, and we will be in the moments just before Compass Pathways commercializes its first psychedelic drug, which I believe will be a watershed moment for the industry — opening the door for the institutions to rush in.

The fact that you are reading this article, or if you attended the Cannadelic Miami event, you are perfectly positioned to get involved in the psychedelic industry and have the chance to create generational wealth for your family.

Peace. Zappy