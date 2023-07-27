Rick Doblin Honored With Honey Badger Award For Fearless Psychedelic Advocacy At Psychedelic Science 2023

Presenting the Honey Badger Award to Rick Doblin at Psychedelic Science 2023 was Zappy Zapolin's highlight moment. "Rick exemplifies all the attributes of the ferocious honey badger, combined with a compassionate heart, which is why I felt he deserved this recognition."

The award was created by the visionary artist ATM

As we all know, the honey badger's viral videos showcase its tenacity and willingness to take on any challenge fearlessly—facing lions, pythons, cobras, and hyenas. Rick's journey in the psychedelics movement mirrors this audacious spirit. He fearlessly took on legal battles with the DEA not just once, but twice, and fought against the FDA to push forward the integration of psychedelic medicines in modern healthcare. It was truly awe-inspiring to witness his determination.

To advance his cause, Rick had to raise over $200 million, which is no small feat. This only reinforced my belief in his dedication to the psychedelic industry and the betterment of mental health treatments. Last year, he faced the personal battle of prostate cancer, yet he emerged victorious and continued his leadership in driving the movement forward.

When I presented him with The Honey Badger Award on behalf of the Mind Army and the psychedelic industry, it was a moment filled with pride and admiration. Rick's decades-long dedication to the psychedelic cause has brought us to the brink of groundbreaking innovation in psychedelic medicine. His efforts culminated in bringing together over 12,000 individuals at Psychedelic Science 2023 in Denver, which was an incredible milestone for the community.

I firmly believe that the Honey Badger Award is just the beginning for Rick Doblin. With the right awareness and support, I envision him winning the Nobel Prize for his exceptional contributions to psychedelic medicine and mental health. The impact he has made on countless lives is immeasurable, and his visionary leadership has sparked a revolution in the acceptance and integration of psychedelics into mainstream healthcare.

I look forward to witnessing Rick's continued journey, pushing the boundaries of psychedelic research and unlocking the healing potential of these substances for a brighter future. Cheers to Rick Doblin, a true honey badger in the psychedelic world!

Peace. Zappy