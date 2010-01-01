CPI and PPI Week! Was Last Week's Sell Off Enough or Is There More To Come? Prepare For The Busy Upcoming Week With MandoTrading !

An ugly weekly close last week, dropping ES down to the bottom (to the tick) of the weekly bullish imbalance. This week has the makings to be an extremely important one moving forward, for a number of reasons. If there is no bounce back this week back to 4553, a weekly bearish imbalance will be formed, which will act as a resistance moving forward.