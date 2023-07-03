Markets With Mando - Preparing For The (Shortened) Upcoming Week With MandoTrading!

We'll start this edition of the newsletter by looking at S&P futures on the weekly timeframe. For those new to my content, I chart on ES because it runs 23 hours a day, 5 days a week. When SPY SPY or SPX shows gaps, ES will show some levels created in the overnight session. Last week, ES wicked into the weekly bullish imbalance above and bounced hard, taking out the high from two weeks ago (as stated last week) and getting up into a monthly bearish order block from April 2022. The current weekly bearish imbalance we are trading inside (created in April '22) gets filled at 4504, about 16 points away. The next level of resistance I have is 4566, a bearish imbalance that was created in January of 2022, and has since been tested and rejected. I will be eyeing that wick at 4638. If price fills this current imbalance and rejects, bulls would want that 4432 level to hold, which is previous resistance.

To the daily... This week, ES bounced from a bullish imbalance from June 12, ripping to June 16th highs and creating a level of support at 4430. Some resistance overhead here, I think Monday's candle, will be helpful to determine where my mind goes next. Support indicated in green, resistance shown in red!

DXY price bounced from June 23rd's bullish imbalance before getting stuffed at the 50% of the range mark. I am still bearish on the dollar until that 50% gives way.

BTC BTC/USD still loading... Got into the bullish imbalance I expected it to and bounced so far. Let's see if my plan shakes out! 32,600.

SPY 30 min levels- SPY ran to close the week out, completing a 1.5 Standard Deviation move from lows made on 6/28. To complete the 2 SD move I expect, SPY would have to move about 3 points, up to 445.42.... Lots of support created on the run up!

Focus List - No Indicators Needed.

I'll be looking at these names from a 30m time frame. If you have requests, let me know!

Green box - support or bullish imbalances

Red box - resistance or bearish imbalances

Blue lines - swing high or swing low aka liquidity

Orange lines - imbalance mid point

Purple lines - Order Blocks (+OB = Bullish, -OB = Bearish)

AAPL AAPL - What do you see? Almost a 2 SD move (195.37) from the first time I asked this question on Twitter! A giveaway to me was the fact that AAPL bounced hard twice off the 50% of the range back from 6/22, another reason why identifying ranges is so important to me and my trading style. Let's see what happens when 2 SD is completed...

A beautiful bounce Thursday from support at 254 for a run back into the bearish imbalance overhead. Just shy of 266 and that imbalance fills, with liquidity resting at 266.73.

GOOGL GOOGL dip into the golden pocket retracement and bounced. GOOGL does have some upside resistance but I'll be watching for upside up and through 122.

AMD AMD strong off the bottom after the ugly sell off a few weeks ago. Held 50% of the range and took liquidity at 114 (swing high from 6/22) 117.78 completes a 1 SD move from the lows...

