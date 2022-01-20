QQQ
+ 3.57
362.91
+ 0.97%
BTC/USD
+ 1333.93
42993.94
+ 3.2%
DIA
+ 2.33
348.02
+ 0.67%
SPY
+ 3.61
448.14
+ 0.8%
TLT
+ 0.54
140.53
+ 0.38%
GLD
-0.07
172.15
-0.04%

Why Shares Of Affirm Dipped On Thursday

byBill Haddad
January 20, 2022 1:13 pm
Why Shares Of Affirm Dipped On Thursday

Affirm Holdings (NASDAQ:AFRM) shares are trading lower following a CNBC report indicating the company's partner Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON) has suspended production of connected fitness products.

Affirm is a financing partner for Peloton and the report sent shares of the stock roughly 5% lower at one point in Thursday's session. 

CNBC, citing internal documents, reported Peloton plans to pause Bike production for two months and does not anticipate producing Tread+ units in 2022 as consumer demand wanes. 

Peloton's stock saw a surge in 2020 amid the COVID-19 pandemic, which boosted demand for at-home fitness platforms. The stock has continued to pull back over the past year. 

At the time of publication, Affirm shares were trading 2.43% lower at $62.74. 

