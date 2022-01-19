Gamida Cell Says Planning To Initiate Rolling BLA Submission For Omidubicel; Full BLA Submission On Track For 1H 2022

Planning to initiate rolling BLA submission for omidubicel following positive Type B meeting with FDA

Full BLA submission on track for first half of 2022

BOSTON--(BUSINESS WIRE)-- Gamida Cell Ltd. (Nasdaq: GMDA), an advanced cell therapy company committed to cures for cancer and other serious diseases, announced that following receipt of positive Type B meeting correspondence from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) yesterday, the company plans to initiate a rolling Biologics License Application (BLA) submission for omidubicel, a potentially life-saving treatment for patients with blood cancers in need of stem cell transplant. As previously disclosed, in late 2021 the FDA requested a revised analysis of the manufacturing data generated at Gamida Cell's wholly owned commercial manufacturing facility to demonstrate the analytical comparability to the Lonza clinical manufacturing site that produced omidubicel for the Phase 3 study. Gamida Cell and the FDA have now reached alignment that analytical comparability has been established between the commercial manufacturing facility and the product that was manufactured for the Phase 3 study. Based on this demonstration of comparability, along with the positive clinical results of the Phase 3 study, the FDA has agreed that the initiation of a rolling BLA submission is appropriate. Additional clinical data will not be required to initiate the BLA submission.

"We are very pleased that our productive interactions with the FDA have resulted in alignment on the omidubicel manufacturing comparability analysis and agreement to initiate a rolling submission of our BLA application," said Julian Adams, Ph.D., Chief Executive Officer of Gamida Cell. "Omidubicel is the first bone marrow transplant product to receive Breakthrough Therapy Designation from the FDA and has the potential to be the first FDA-approved advanced cell therapy for allogeneic bone marrow transplant. Initiating the BLA submission will move us one step closer toward bringing potentially curative therapies to patients. We plan to complete the full BLA submission in the first half of this year, which will be an important achievement for Gamida Cell and the bone marrow transplant community."