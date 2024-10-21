Tesla Investor Ross Gerber Calls It 'Game Over' As Google's Waymo Expands Robotaxi Presence In West LA

Ross Gerber, CEO of Gerber Kawasaki Wealth and a prominent investor in Tesla Inc. TSLA, recently shared his thoughts on X regarding the competitive landscape in autonomous driving, specifically highlighting Alphabet Inc. GOOGL GOOG subsidiary Google’s Waymo.

What Happened: He stated, “Google has the money and resources to scale globally. Costs will come down and their system will have several revenue sources. Like ads.”

Gerber’s remarks come in light of Waymo’s recent expansion into Los Angeles, where they have increased their robotaxi service area significantly.

He noted, “A Waymo came up to us yesterday… they are everywhere in West LA. Wasn't sure why it was there. Then a girl came out. Professed her love for Waymo and took off. Robotaxi has been solved by Google. It works. Game over.” This anecdote underscores the growing presence and acceptance of Waymo’s autonomous vehicles in urban settings.

Why It Matters: This critique comes amid a broader conversation about the competitive landscape of autonomous driving. Recently, Waymo’s co-founder expressed optimism about Tesla’s self-driving vision, citing its extensive data collection as a key advantage. In contrast, Gerber’s comments highlight potential vulnerabilities in Tesla’s technology.

Meanwhile, Uber’s CEO Dara Khosrowshahi has discussed the competitive robotaxi market, noting Uber’s strategic positioning through partnerships with companies like Waymo. This dynamic market is further complicated by Uber’s shift from developing autonomous vehicles to leveraging its ridesharing network, creating a strong competitive edge.

Gerber’s recent critique of Google’s business model, adds another layer to the discussion, as he warns of threats from AI search competitors like ChatGPT and Perplexity AI. This highlights the rapidly evolving landscape of technology and its impact on established giants.

Image Via Shutterstock