Podcast: Understanding Global Cannabis Transportation And Logistics

In this episode of The Hoban Minute, Bob and Xavier hop on Zoom for a chat with Kevin Schultz, co-founder and president of 357 Company, a global logistics provider serving the cannabis industry.

The three discuss Kevin’s journey into cannabis and the opportunity he saw that led to the creation of 357 Company; along with covering some of the challenges and opportunities around the domestic and international cannabis logistics industry. Tune in to learn more about moving legal cannabis products around the world!

Listen to the show.

The Hoban Minute, a podcast centered on cannabis business, law, and culture, has returned for its second season, presented by Benzinga Cannabis and hosted on PodConX. With over 150 episodes in its first season, the show offers listeners valuable insights from industry experts Bob Hoban and Xavier Jaillet. The podcast has been described as providing a crash-course MBA in cannabis, offering both U.S. and international updates and featuring interviews with top executives, artists, and consultants in the global cannabis industry.

The Hoban Minute was created to connect with their network and showcase the diverse voices that make up the multifaceted global cannabis industry. The podcast aims to provide a broader perspective on cannabis, hemp, and marijuana markets around the world.

