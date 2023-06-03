Podcast: 2023's Booming Cannabis Industry, A Half-Year Round-Up

In this episode of The Hoban Minute, Bob and Xavier discuss how the first 6 months of 2023 have gone for the cannabis industry.

From new marijuana markets in the U.S. to legalization abroad, Bob and Xavier cover the hottest topics of 2023 so far and put on their wizard hats to predict what might happen on the back half of 2023. Hint: SAFE Banking probably isn't it.

Tune in for a recap of the year to date and to hear what Xavier and Bob think comes next!

Listen to the show.

The Hoban Minute, a podcast centered on cannabis business, law, and culture, has returned for its second season, presented by Benzinga Cannabis and hosted on PodConX. With over 150 episodes in its first season, the show offers listeners valuable insights from industry experts Bob Hoban and Xavier Jaillet. The podcast has been described as providing a crash-course MBA in cannabis, offering both U.S. and international updates and featuring interviews with top executives, artists, and consultants in the global cannabis industry.

The Hoban Minute was created to connect with their network and showcase the diverse voices that make up the multifaceted global cannabis industry. The podcast aims to provide a broader perspective on cannabis, hemp, and marijuana markets around the world.

