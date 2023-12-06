Mastering Cannabis Media: This Free Webinar With Top Industry Journalists Is A Must-Attend

Loading... Loading...

Proven Media and the Cannabis Marketing Association have announced a webinar panel, scheduled for December 12, titled “Meet the Cannabis Press.” This event, occurring from 12 to 1 p.m. MST (2 to 3 pm ET), marks a significant confluence of renowned cannabis editors, journalists, and industry experts.

The webinar, moderated by Proven Media founder and CEO Kim Prince, aims to unravel the complexities of cannabis reporting in a legally ambiguous environment. Panelists include Iris Dorbian of Forbes, Kathee Brewer of MG Magazine, Javier Hasse of Benzinga Cannabis and El Planteo, Charles Warner of Cannabis & Tech Today, Garrett Rudolph of Marijuana Venture and Michelle Simakis of Cannabis Business Times. This diverse panel reflects a spectrum of expertise in the evolving field of cannabis journalism.

The focus of the webinar is multifaceted, addressing the hurdles journalists face in accurately reporting on cannabis, a subject entangled in legal intricacies and medical debates. The panelists will share their experiences and challenges in navigating these issues, providing an invaluable perspective for attendees interested in the nuances of cannabis reporting.

Kim Prince, reflecting on the upcoming event, stated, “We are thrilled to host this webinar alongside the Cannabis Marketing Association. Attendees will gain valuable insights to improve their press coverage and will have the opportunity to hear from some of the brightest names in cannabis journalism.”

This webinar is part of the “Meet the Cannabis Press” series, which has previously seen significant success in events hosted at the Cannabis Marketing Summit, MJBizCon and SXSW Expo. These events have been lauded for their informative nature and the opportunity they provide for meaningful dialogue between journalists and the public.

Registration for this insightful and informative webinar is available online, offering attendees a chance to engage directly with leading voices in cannabis journalism and gain actionable knowledge to enhance their understanding of the media landscape surrounding this complex and rapidly evolving industry.

You can register for free here.

