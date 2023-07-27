Podcast: Revealing The Truth Of The Hemp Product Industry

In this episode of The Hoban Minute, Xavier interviews Paul Trowe of Herban Inc., a hemp-product distributor that focuses on providing access to legal alternatives to cannabis patients that do not have access to medical or recreational marijuana.

Paul and Xavier discuss Paul's journey into the hemp product space, a day in the life at Herban, the problem with Bad Actors in the hemp-product industry, and, finally, are surprisingly joined by Bob to give a quick update on the Colorado hemp product bill recently signed into effect. Tune in to learn more!

The Hoban Minute, a podcast centered on cannabis business, law, and culture, has returned for its second season, presented by Benzinga Cannabis and hosted on PodConX. With over 150 episodes in its first season, the show offers listeners valuable insights from industry experts Bob Hoban and Xavier Jaillet. The podcast has been described as providing a crash-course MBA in cannabis, offering both U.S. and international updates and featuring interviews with top executives, artists, and consultants in the global cannabis industry.

The Hoban Minute was created to connect with their network and showcase the diverse voices that make up the multifaceted global cannabis industry. The podcast aims to provide a broader perspective on cannabis, hemp, and marijuana markets around the world.

