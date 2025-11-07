This Expedia Group Analyst Is No Longer Bearish; Here Are Top 5 Upgrades For Friday

Top Wall Street analysts changed their outlook on these top names. For a complete view of all analyst rating changes, including upgrades, downgrades and initiations, please see our analyst ratings page.
- Piper Sandler analyst Thomas Champion upgraded Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE) from Underweight to Neutral and raised the price target from $190 to $250. Expedia shares closed at $219.70 on Thursday. See how other analysts view this stock.
- B of A Securities analyst Craig Bijou upgraded Globus Medical, Inc. (NYSE:GMED) from Neutral to Buy and raised the price target from $65 to $91. Globus Medical shares closed at $61.71 on Thursday. See how other analysts view this stock.
- Compass Point analyst Floris Van Dijkum upgraded Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST) from Neutral to Buy and raised the price target from $18 to $22. Host Hotels shares closed at $17.32 on Thursday. See how other analysts view this stock.
- Macquarie analyst Aaron Lee upgraded Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U) from Neutral to Outperform and raised the price target from $33 to $50. Unity Software closed at $39.93 on Thursday. See how other analysts view this stock.
- Citigroup analyst Michael Ward upgraded Sonic Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:SAH) from Neutral to Buy and maintained the price target of $82. Sonic Automotive shares closed at $59.68 on Thursday. See how other analysts view this stock.
