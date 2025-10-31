Hershey chocolate bar
October 31, 2025 7:16 AM 1 min read

This Hershey Analyst Is No Longer Bearish; Here Are Top 5 Upgrades For Friday

by Avi Kapoor Benzinga Staff Writer
Follow

Top Wall Street analysts changed their outlook on these top names. For a complete view of all analyst rating changes, including upgrades, downgrades and initiations, please see our analyst ratings page.

  • Piper Sandler analyst Michael Lavery upgraded The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY) from Underweight to Neutral and maintained the price target of $167. Hershey shares closed at $171.16 on Thursday. See how other analysts view this stock.
  • Stifel analyst Jonathan Block upgraded IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) from Hold to Buy and boosted the price target from $640 to $700. IDEXX Laboratories shares closed at $628.54 on Thursday. See how other analysts view this stock.
  • BTIG analyst Clark Lampen upgraded the rating for Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U) from Sell to Neutral. Unity Software shares closed at $36.13 on Thursday. See how other analysts view this stock.
  • Evercore ISI Group analyst Steve Sakwa upgraded Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI) from In-Line to Outperform and raised the price target from $138 to $141. Sun Communities closed at $122.87 on Thursday. See how other analysts view this stock.
  • Needham analyst Ryan MacDonald upgraded Talkspace, Inc. (NASDAQ:TALK) from Hold to Buy and announced a $5 price target. Talkspace shares closed at $2.90 on Thursday. See how other analysts view this stock.

Considering buying HSY stock? Here’s what analysts think:

Read This Next:

Photo via Shutterstock

Loading...
Loading...
HSY Logo
HSYThe Hershey Co
$173.001.08%
Overview
IDXX Logo
IDXXIDEXX Laboratories Inc
$631.800.52%
SUI Logo
SUISun Communities Inc
$123.500.51%
TALK Logo
TALKTalkspace Inc
$3.065.52%
U Logo
UUnity Software Inc
$37.102.68%
Market News and Data brought to you by Benzinga APIs

© 2025 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Comments
Connect With Us
instagramlinkedinyoutubeblueskymastodon
About Benzinga
Market Resources
Trading Tools & Education
Ring the Bell
© 2025 Benzinga | All Rights Reserved