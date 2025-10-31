This Hershey Analyst Is No Longer Bearish; Here Are Top 5 Upgrades For Friday

Top Wall Street analysts changed their outlook on these top names. For a complete view of all analyst rating changes, including upgrades, downgrades and initiations, please see our analyst ratings page.
- Piper Sandler analyst Michael Lavery upgraded The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY) from Underweight to Neutral and maintained the price target of $167. Hershey shares closed at $171.16 on Thursday. See how other analysts view this stock.
- Stifel analyst Jonathan Block upgraded IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) from Hold to Buy and boosted the price target from $640 to $700. IDEXX Laboratories shares closed at $628.54 on Thursday. See how other analysts view this stock.
- BTIG analyst Clark Lampen upgraded the rating for Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U) from Sell to Neutral. Unity Software shares closed at $36.13 on Thursday. See how other analysts view this stock.
- Evercore ISI Group analyst Steve Sakwa upgraded Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI) from In-Line to Outperform and raised the price target from $138 to $141. Sun Communities closed at $122.87 on Thursday. See how other analysts view this stock.
- Needham analyst Ryan MacDonald upgraded Talkspace, Inc. (NASDAQ:TALK) from Hold to Buy and announced a $5 price target. Talkspace shares closed at $2.90 on Thursday. See how other analysts view this stock.
