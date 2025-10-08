penumbra logo on mobile
October 8, 2025 9:34 AM 1 min read

This Penumbra Analyst Turns Bullish; Here Are Top 4 Upgrades For Wednesday

by Avi Kapoor Benzinga Staff Writer
Follow

Top Wall Street analysts changed their outlook on these top names. For a complete view of all analyst rating changes, including upgrades, downgrades and initiations, please see our analyst ratings page.

  • Wolfe Research analyst Nigel Coe upgraded Otis Worldwide Corporation (NYSE:OTIS) from Peer Perform to Outperform and announced a $109 price target. Otis Worldwide shares closed at $90.40 on Tuesday. See how other analysts view this stock.
  • Needham analyst Mike Matson upgraded Penumbra, Inc. (NYSE:PEN) from Hold to Buy and announced a $326 price target. Penumbra shares closed at $249.04 on Tuesday. See how other analysts view this stock.
  • Jefferies analyst David Chiaverini upgraded BOK Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:BOKF) from Hold to Buy and raised the price target from $120 to $135. BOK Financial shares closed at $114.05 on Tuesday. See how other analysts view this stock.
  • JP Morgan analyst Jessica Fye upgraded Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IONS) from Neutral to Overweight and raised the price target from $49 to $80. Ionis Pharmaceuticals shares closed at $70.22 on Tuesday. See how other analysts view this stock.

Considering buying PEN stock? Here’s what analysts think:

Read This Next:

Photo via Shutterstock

Loading...
Loading...
BOKF Logo
BOKFBOK Financial Corp
$115.371.16%
Overview
IONS Logo
IONSIonis Pharmaceuticals Inc
$70.682.52%
OTIS Logo
OTISOtis Worldwide Corp
$91.120.80%
PEN Logo
PENPenumbra Inc
$255.002.39%
Market News and Data brought to you by Benzinga APIs

© 2025 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Comments
Connect With Us
instagramlinkedinyoutubeblueskymastodon
About Benzinga
Market Resources
Trading Tools & Education
Ring the Bell
© 2025 Benzinga | All Rights Reserved