This Penumbra Analyst Turns Bullish; Here Are Top 4 Upgrades For Wednesday

Top Wall Street analysts changed their outlook on these top names. For a complete view of all analyst rating changes, including upgrades, downgrades and initiations, please see our analyst ratings page.
- Wolfe Research analyst Nigel Coe upgraded Otis Worldwide Corporation (NYSE:OTIS) from Peer Perform to Outperform and announced a $109 price target. Otis Worldwide shares closed at $90.40 on Tuesday. See how other analysts view this stock.
- Needham analyst Mike Matson upgraded Penumbra, Inc. (NYSE:PEN) from Hold to Buy and announced a $326 price target. Penumbra shares closed at $249.04 on Tuesday. See how other analysts view this stock.
- Jefferies analyst David Chiaverini upgraded BOK Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:BOKF) from Hold to Buy and raised the price target from $120 to $135. BOK Financial shares closed at $114.05 on Tuesday. See how other analysts view this stock.
- JP Morgan analyst Jessica Fye upgraded Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IONS) from Neutral to Overweight and raised the price target from $49 to $80. Ionis Pharmaceuticals shares closed at $70.22 on Tuesday. See how other analysts view this stock.
Considering buying PEN stock? Here’s what analysts think:
Read This Next:
Photo via Shutterstock
Loading...
Loading...
Market News and Data brought to you by Benzinga APIs
© 2025 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.