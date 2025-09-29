Lam Research sign outside building
September 29, 2025 12:07 PM 1 min read

This Lam Research Analyst Turns Bullish; Here Are Top 4 Upgrades For Monday

by Avi Kapoor Benzinga Staff Writer
Follow

Top Wall Street analysts changed their outlook on these top names. For a complete view of all analyst rating changes, including upgrades, downgrades and initiations, please see our analyst ratings page.

  • Deutsche Bank analyst Melissa Weathers upgraded the rating for Lam Research Corp (NASDAQ: LRCX) from Hold to Buy and raised the price target from $100 to $150. Lam Research shares closed at $128.33 on Friday. See how other analysts view this stock.
  • Goldman Sachs analyst Mark Delaney upgraded Innoviz Technologies Ltd (NASDAQ: INVZ) from Neutral to Buy and boosted the price target from $1.5 to $2.5. Innoviz Technologies shares closed at $1.70 on Friday. See how other analysts view this stock.
  • Seaport Global analyst Richard Safran upgraded General Dynamics Corp (NYSE: GD) from Neutral to Buy and announced a $376 price target. General Dynamics shares closed at $330.34 on Friday. See how other analysts view this stock.
  • Wells Fargo analyst Ike Boruchow upgraded Amer Sports, Inc. (NYSE: AS) from Equal-Weight to Overweight and raised the price target from $38 to $40. Amer Sports shares closed at $34.48 on Friday. See how other analysts view this stock.

Considering buying LRCX stock? Here’s what analysts think:

Read This Next:

Photo via Shutterstock

Loading...
Loading...
BAK Logo
BAKBraskem SA
$2.53-3.07%
Overview
CIVI Logo
CIVICivitas Resources Inc
$31.91-4.15%
EOG Logo
EOGEOG Resources Inc
$114.04-2.79%
INVZ Logo
INVZInnoviz Technologies Ltd
$1.9615.3%
LRCX Logo
LRCXLam Research Corp
$131.372.37%
Market News and Data brought to you by Benzinga APIs

© 2025 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Comments
Connect With Us
instagramlinkedinyoutubeblueskymastodon
About Benzinga
Market Resources
Trading Tools & Education
Ring the Bell
© 2025 Benzinga | All Rights Reserved