CSX freight train on tracks under blue sky
September 18, 2025 7:23 AM 2 min read

This CSX Analyst Turns Bullish; Here Are Top 5 Upgrades For Thursday

by Avi Kapoor Benzinga Staff Writer
Top Wall Street analysts changed their outlook on these top names. For a complete view of all analyst rating changes, including upgrades, downgrades and initiations, please see our analyst ratings page.

  • Needham analyst Gil Blum upgraded Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. FOLD from Hold to Buy and announced a $14 price target. Amicus Therapeutics shares closed at $7.97 on Wednesday. See how other analysts view this stock.
  • RBC Capital analyst Walter Spracklin upgraded the rating for CSX Corporation CSX from Sector Perform to Outperform and boosted the price target from $37 to $39. CSX shares closed at $32.77 on Wednesday. See how other analysts view this stock.
  • Scotiabank analyst Alfonso Salazar upgraded Vale S.A. VALE from Sector Perform to Sector Outperform and announced a $14 price target. Vale shares closed at $10.88 on Wednesday. See how other analysts view this stock.
  • RBC Capital analyst Piral Dadhania upgraded the rating for NIKE, Inc. NKE from Sector Perform to Outperform and raised the price target from $76 to $90. Nike shares closed at $72.31 on Wednesday. See how other analysts view this stock.
  • JP Morgan analyst Lisa Gill upgraded Aveanna Healthcare Holdings Inc. AVAH from Underweight to Neutral and increased the price target from $6 to $10. Aveanna Healthcare shares closed at $8.08 on Wednesday. See how other analysts view this stock.

Considering buying CSX stock? Here’s what analysts think:

