This CSX Analyst Turns Bullish; Here Are Top 5 Upgrades For Thursday

Needham analyst Gil Blum upgraded Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. FOLD from Hold to Buy and announced a $14 price target. Amicus Therapeutics shares closed at $7.97 on Wednesday. See how other analysts view this stock.

RBC Capital analyst Walter Spracklin upgraded the rating for CSX Corporation CSX from Sector Perform to Outperform and boosted the price target from $37 to $39. CSX shares closed at $32.77 on Wednesday. See how other analysts view this stock.

Scotiabank analyst Alfonso Salazar upgraded Vale S.A. VALE from Sector Perform to Sector Outperform and announced a $14 price target. Vale shares closed at $10.88 on Wednesday. See how other analysts view this stock.

RBC Capital analyst Piral Dadhania upgraded the rating for NIKE, Inc. NKE from Sector Perform to Outperform and raised the price target from $76 to $90. Nike shares closed at $72.31 on Wednesday. See how other analysts view this stock.

JP Morgan analyst Lisa Gill upgraded Aveanna Healthcare Holdings Inc. AVAH from Underweight to Neutral and increased the price target from $6 to $10. Aveanna Healthcare shares closed at $8.08 on Wednesday. See how other analysts view this stock.

