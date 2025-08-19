This Caterpillar Analyst Turns Bullish; Here Are Top 5 Upgrades For Tuesday

Top Wall Street analysts changed their outlook on these top names. For a complete view of all analyst rating changes, including upgrades, downgrades and initiations, please see our analyst ratings page.
- BMO Capital analyst Ari Klein upgraded the rating for Crown Castle Inc. CCI from Market Perform to Outperform and raised the price target from $115 to $120. Crown Castle shares closed at $100.55 on Monday. See how other analysts view this stock.
- B of A Securities analyst Tal Liani upgraded Palo Alto Networks, Inc. PANW from Neutral to Buy and maintained the price target of $215. Palo Alto shares closed at $176.17 on Monday. See how other analysts view this stock.
- Evercore ISI Group analyst David Raso upgraded Caterpillar Inc. CAT from In-Line to Outperform and announced a $476 price target. Caterpillar shares closed at $412.64 on Monday. See how other analysts view this stock.
- Mizuho analyst Vikram Malhotra upgraded the rating for Prologis, Inc. PLD from Neutral to Outperform and raised the price target from $109 to $118. Prologis shares closed at $105.44 on Monday. See how other analysts view this stock.
- CIBC analyst Robert Bek upgraded the rating for Thomson Reuters Corporation TRI from Neutral to Outperformer. Thomson Reuters shares closed at $172.94 on Monday. See how other analysts view this stock.
