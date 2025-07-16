This GDS Holdings Analyst Turns Bullish; Here Are Top 4 Upgrades For Wednesday

Market News and Data brought to you by Benzinga APIs
Top Wall Street analysts changed their outlook on these top names. For a complete view of all analyst rating changes, including upgrades, downgrades and initiations, please see our analyst ratings page.
- JP Morgan analyst Gokul Hariharan upgraded GDS Holdings Limited GDS from Neutral to Overweight and raised the price target from $34 to $46. GDS Holdings shares closed at $37.72 on Tuesday. See how other analysts view this stock.
- BMO Capital analyst John Kim upgraded Easterly Government Properties, Inc. DEA from Underperform to Market Perform and announced a $25 price target. Easterly Government Props shares closed at $22.86 on Tuesday. See how other analysts view this stock.
- TD Securities analyst Wayne Lam upgraded the rating for Equinox Gold EQX from Hold to Buy and raised the price target from C$11 to C$12. See how other analysts view this stock.
- BMO Capital analyst John Kim upgraded Douglas Emmett, Inc. DEI from Underperform to Market Perform and announced a $17 price target. Douglas Emmett shares closed at $15.83 on Tuesday. See how other analysts view this stock.
Trending Investment Opportunities
Advertisement
Read This Next:
Photo via Shutterstock
Loading...
Loading...
© 2025 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.