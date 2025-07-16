This GDS Holdings Analyst Turns Bullish; Here Are Top 4 Upgrades For Wednesday

Top Wall Street analysts changed their outlook on these top names. For a complete view of all analyst rating changes, including upgrades, downgrades and initiations, please see our analyst ratings page.

JP Morgan analyst Gokul Hariharan upgraded GDS Holdings Limited GDS from Neutral to Overweight and raised the price target from $34 to $46. GDS Holdings shares closed at $37.72 on Tuesday. See how other analysts view this stock.

from Neutral to Overweight and raised the price target from $34 to $46. GDS Holdings shares closed at $37.72 on Tuesday. See how other analysts view this stock. BMO Capital analyst John Kim upgraded Easterly Government Properties, Inc. DEA from Underperform to Market Perform and announced a $25 price target. Easterly Government Props shares closed at $22.86 on Tuesday. See how other analysts view this stock.

from Underperform to Market Perform and announced a $25 price target. Easterly Government Props shares closed at $22.86 on Tuesday. See how other analysts view this stock. TD Securities analyst Wayne Lam upgraded the rating for Equinox Gold EQX from Hold to Buy and raised the price target from C$11 to C$12. See how other analysts view this stock.

from Hold to Buy and raised the price target from C$11 to C$12. See how other analysts view this stock. BMO Capital analyst John Kim upgraded Douglas Emmett, Inc. DEI from Underperform to Market Perform and announced a $17 price target. Douglas Emmett shares closed at $15.83 on Tuesday. See how other analysts view this stock.

Read This Next:

Photo via Shutterstock