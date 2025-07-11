This Thermo Fisher Scientific Analyst Turns Bullish; Here Are Top 5 Upgrades For Friday

Top Wall Street analysts changed their outlook on these top names. For a complete view of all analyst rating changes, including upgrades, downgrades and initiations, please see our analyst ratings page.

Wedbush analyst Michael Pachter upgrades AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc . AMC from Neutral to Outperform and raised the price target from $3 to $4. AMC Entertainment shares closed at $3.00 on Thursday. See how other analysts view this stock.

Citigroup analyst Asiya Merchant upgraded the rating for TE Connectivity plc TEL from Neutral to Buy and raised the price target from $150 to $200. TE Connectivity shares closed at $175.03 on Thursday. See how other analysts view this stock.

from Neutral to Buy and raised the price target from $150 to $200. TE Connectivity shares closed at $175.03 on Thursday. See how other analysts view this stock. Baird analyst Luke Junk upgraded Visteon Corporation VC from Neutral to Outperform and boosted the price target from $96 to $125. Visteon shares closed at $108.29 on Thursday. See how other analysts view this stock.

from Neutral to Outperform and boosted the price target from $96 to $125. Visteon shares closed at $108.29 on Thursday. See how other analysts view this stock. TD Cowen analyst Joshua Buchalter upgraded Texas Instruments Incorporated TXN from Hold to Buy and raised the price target from $200 to $245. Texas Instruments shares closed at $219.66 on Thursday. See how other analysts view this stock.

from Hold to Buy and raised the price target from $200 to $245. Texas Instruments shares closed at $219.66 on Thursday. See how other analysts view this stock. Scotiabank analyst Sung Ji Nam upgraded the rating for Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. TMO from Sector Perform to Sector Outperform and announced a $590 price target. Thermo Fisher Scientific shares closed at $430.73 on Thursday. See how other analysts view this stock.

Considering buying TMO stock? Here's what analysts think:

