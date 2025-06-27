June 27, 2025 9:21 AM 1 min read

This Alphabet Analyst Turns Bullish; Here Are Top 3 Upgrades For Friday

by Avi Kapoor Benzinga Staff Writer
Follow

Top Wall Street analysts changed their outlook on these top names. For a complete view of all analyst rating changes, including upgrades, downgrades and initiations, please see our analyst ratings page.

  • Evercore ISI Group analyst Mark Mahaney upgraded The Trade Desk, Inc. TTD from In-Line to Outperform and maintained the price target of $90. Trade Desk shares closed at $68.02 on Thursday. See how other analysts view this stock.
  • Citigroup analyst Michelle Fang upgraded New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. EDU from Neutral to Buy and lowered the price target from $77 to $50. New Oriental Education shares closed at $54.48 on Thursday. See how other analysts view this stock.
  • JMP Securities analyst Andrew Boone upgraded the rating for Alphabet Inc. GOOGL from Market Perform to Market Outperform and maintained the price target of $220. Alphabet shares closed at $173.54 on Thursday. See how other analysts view this stock.

Considering buying GOOGL stock? Here’s what analysts think:

