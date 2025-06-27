This Alphabet Analyst Turns Bullish; Here Are Top 3 Upgrades For Friday

Top Wall Street analysts changed their outlook on these top names. For a complete view of all analyst rating changes, including upgrades, downgrades and initiations, please see our analyst ratings page.

Evercore ISI Group analyst Mark Mahaney upgraded The Trade Desk, Inc . TTD from In-Line to Outperform and maintained the price target of $90. Trade Desk shares closed at $68.02 on Thursday. See how other analysts view this stock.

Citigroup analyst Michelle Fang upgraded New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc . EDU from Neutral to Buy and lowered the price target from $77 to $50. New Oriental Education shares closed at $54.48 on Thursday. See how other analysts view this stock.

. from Neutral to Buy and lowered the price target from $77 to $50. New Oriental Education shares closed at $54.48 on Thursday. See how other analysts view this stock. JMP Securities analyst Andrew Boone upgraded the rating for Alphabet Inc. GOOGL from Market Perform to Market Outperform and maintained the price target of $220. Alphabet shares closed at $173.54 on Thursday. See how other analysts view this stock.

Considering buying GOOGL stock? Here's what analysts think:

