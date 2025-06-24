June 24, 2025 9:44 AM 1 min read

This MakeMyTrip Analyst Turns Bullish; Here Are Top 3 Upgrades For Tuesday

by Avi Kapoor Benzinga Staff Writer
Follow

Top Wall Street analysts changed their outlook on these top names. For a complete view of all analyst rating changes, including upgrades, downgrades and initiations, please see our analyst ratings page.

  • Macquarie analyst Aditya Suresh upgraded the rating for MakeMyTrip Limited MMYT from Neutral to Outperform and announced a $110 price target. MakeMyTrip shares closed at $91.51 on Monday. See how other analysts view this stock.
  • JP Morgan analyst DS Kim upgraded New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. EDU from Neutral to Overweight and raised the price target from $48 to $62. New Oriental Education shares closed at $49.05 on Tuesday. See how other analysts view this stock.
  • Stephens & Co. analyst Sudan Loganathan upgraded Exelixis, Inc. EXEL from Equal-Weight to Overweight and raised the price target from $29 to $60. Exelixis shares closed at $43.37 on Tuesday. See how other analysts view this stock.

