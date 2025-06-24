This MakeMyTrip Analyst Turns Bullish; Here Are Top 3 Upgrades For Tuesday

Top Wall Street analysts changed their outlook on these top names. For a complete view of all analyst rating changes, including upgrades, downgrades and initiations, please see our analyst ratings page.

Macquarie analyst Aditya Suresh upgraded the rating for MakeMyTrip Limited MMYT from Neutral to Outperform and announced a $110 price target. MakeMyTrip shares closed at $91.51 on Monday.

JP Morgan analyst DS Kim upgraded New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. EDU from Neutral to Overweight and raised the price target from $48 to $62. New Oriental Education shares closed at $49.05 on Tuesday.

Stephens & Co. analyst Sudan Loganathan upgraded Exelixis, Inc. EXEL from Equal-Weight to Overweight and raised the price target from $29 to $60. Exelixis shares closed at $43.37 on Tuesday.

