This MakeMyTrip Analyst Turns Bullish; Here Are Top 3 Upgrades For Tuesday

Top Wall Street analysts changed their outlook on these top names. For a complete view of all analyst rating changes, including upgrades, downgrades and initiations, please see our analyst ratings page.
- Macquarie analyst Aditya Suresh upgraded the rating for MakeMyTrip Limited MMYT from Neutral to Outperform and announced a $110 price target. MakeMyTrip shares closed at $91.51 on Monday. See how other analysts view this stock.
- JP Morgan analyst DS Kim upgraded New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. EDU from Neutral to Overweight and raised the price target from $48 to $62. New Oriental Education shares closed at $49.05 on Tuesday. See how other analysts view this stock.
- Stephens & Co. analyst Sudan Loganathan upgraded Exelixis, Inc. EXEL from Equal-Weight to Overweight and raised the price target from $29 to $60. Exelixis shares closed at $43.37 on Tuesday. See how other analysts view this stock.
Considering buying MMYT stock? Here’s what analysts think:
Read This Next:
- BlackBerry Gears Up For Q1 Print; Here Are The Recent Forecast Changes From Wall Street’s Most Accurate Analysts
Photo via Shutterstock
© 2025 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
date
ticker
name
Price Target
Upside/Downside
Recommendation
Firm
Trade confidently with insights and alerts from analyst ratings, free reports and breaking news that affects the stocks you care about.