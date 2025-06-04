June 4, 2025 9:37 AM 2 min read

This Snowflake Analyst Turns Bullish; Here Are Top 5 Upgrades For Wednesday

by Avi Kapoor Benzinga Staff Writer
Top Wall Street analysts changed their outlook on these top names. For a complete view of all analyst rating changes, including upgrades, downgrades and initiations, please see our analyst ratings page.

  • HC Wainwright & Co. analyst Emily Bodnar upgraded the rating for AnaptysBio, Inc. ANAB from Neutral to Buy and raised the price target from $22 to $38. AnaptysBio shares closed at $23.52 on Tuesday. See how other analysts view this stock.
  • Barclays analyst David Anderson upgraded Cactus, Inc. WHD from Equal-Weight to Overweight and raised the price target from $51 to $54. Cactus shares closed at $44.11 on Tuesday. See how other analysts view this stock.
  • HSBC analyst Cenk Orcan upgraded the rating for Embraer S.A. ERJ from Hold to Buy and raises the price target from $45 to $57. Embraer shares closed at $45.99 on Tuesday. See how other analysts view this stock.
  • Citigroup analyst David Lebowitz upgraded Blueprint Medicines Corporation BPMC from Sell to Neutral and raised the price target from $83 to $129. Blueprint Medicines shares closed at $127.60 on Tuesday. See how other analysts view this stock.
  • UBS analyst Karl Keirstead upgraded Snowflake Inc. SNOW from Neutral to Buy and raised the price target from $210 to $265. Snowflake shares closed at $209.18 on Tuesday. See how other analysts view this stock.

