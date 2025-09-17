What Is Going On With Netflix Stock On Wednesday?

Netflix NFLX stock trended on Wednesday as its diverse content slate continues to lure subscribers, adding to investor optimism.

Analysts set a consensus price forecast of $1,320.17 for Netflix across 31 ratings. The three most recent updates came from Loop Capital, Needham, and Baird on September 17, September 10, and July 21, 2025. Their forecasts average $1,450, suggesting a potential 19.13% upside from those latest calls.

Loop Capital analyst Alan Gould upgraded Netflix from Hold to Buy and raised the price forecast from $1150 to $1350.

Gould cited Netflix’s user engagement during the third quarter, which was behind the rerating and a robust content slate scheduled for the fourth quarter.

The analyst said the streaming giant has ‘won the streaming wars.’

Netflix stock gained 35% year-to-date, topping the Nasdaq 100 Index’s 16% returns. The company remains engaged in initiatives to drive value.

Last week, Netflix expanded its partnership with AMC Networks AMCX by adding new and returning AMC titles to its platform, including “Interview with the Vampire” season two and “Dark Winds” season three. The deal also extended beyond the U.S. for the first time, broadening Netflix’s global licensed library and reinforcing its content depth.

Netflix’s push into licensed programming, alongside its ad-supported tier and live sports rights, strengthens its ability to drive revenue growth, as per analysts. Wedbush’s Alicia Reese highlighted that these initiatives solidify Netflix’s moat in the global streaming market.

NFLX Price Action: Netflix shares were up 1.03% at $1212.91 at the time of publication on Wednesday. The stock is trading within its 52-week range of $677.88 to $1341.15, according to Benzinga Pro data.

