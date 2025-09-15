Cisco Taps Ryan Reynolds For Keynote At AI-Powered WebexOne Conference

Cisco Systems Inc. CSCO stock trended on Monday. The company announced that WebexOne, its annual artificial intelligence Collaboration and Customer Experience event, will take place in San Diego from Sept. 28 to Oct. 1, 2025. Cisco will feature top global executives and customers showcasing how the company drives AI-powered innovations for employees and customer experiences.

Webex by Cisco will host the multiday event, which will spotlight generative AI, customer experience, and workplace technologies.

The agenda includes new product innovations, executive strategy sessions, and customer conversations from more than 50 partners, such as Conagra Brands, Kennedy Space Center, and Brightli, all of which highlight AI-driven collaboration.

Luminary speakers include Ryan Reynolds, who will deliver the closing keynote on creative leadership and innovation, and Nvidia Corp.'s NVDA Deepu Talla, vice president of Robotics and Edge AI, who will present a forward-looking vision on robotics and edge AI.

Cisco leaders Jeetu Patel, Anurag Dhingra, and Aruna Ravichandran will also take the stage to share the company's AI vision, unveil new technologies, and discuss how these integrate across Cisco's portfolio to transform the future of work and customer engagement.

Cisco stock gained 13% year-to-date as its AI-focused networking hardware gains combine with additional tailwinds from the Splunk acquisition. In May, Cisco unveiled a new quantum chip developed with UC Santa Barbara that connects quantum processors and enables scalable quantum networks.

Cisco also opened Cisco Quantum Labs in Santa Monica, where scientists are advancing the entanglement chip and developing tools such as entanglement-distribution protocols, a distributed quantum compiler, and a Quantum Random Number Generator. The company implemented Post-Quantum Cryptography (PQC) NIST standards across its portfolio to secure classical networks against future quantum threats.

CSCO Price Action: Cisco Systems shares were up 0.22% at $66.67 at the time of publication on Monday. The stock is trading within its 52-week range of $48.86 to $72.55, according to Benzinga Pro data.

