Netflix NFLX and AMC Networks AMCX are deepening their streaming partnership, expanding the AMC Collection on Netflix with a slate of new and returning titles.

The renewed agreement will bring the second season of Anne Rice’s Interview with the Vampire on September 30, followed by Dark Winds season three and The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon season two in October.

Additional content includes new seasons of The Walking Dead: Dead City and Anne Rice’s Mayfair Witches. AMC’s upcoming drama Talamasca: The Secret Order is slated to debut on Netflix next year, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

The deal also broadens Netflix’s licensed library with AMC hits such as Orphan Black, Orphan Black: Echoes, Parish, This Is Going to Hurt, NOS4A2, and Soulmates.

Orphan Black, which joined Netflix on September 1, quickly entered the platform’s top ten rankings, underscoring the continued demand for AMC’s content.

For the first time, the partnership extends beyond the U.S., giving international audiences access to select AMC programming.

AMC Networks CEO Kristin Dolan told the Hollywood Reporter that the expanded licensing pact bolsters AMC’s franchise presence on Netflix while boosting global reach for its programming.

The move reflects a growing trend among content producers to leverage streaming platforms as global distribution vehicles, amplifying both audience exposure and downstream revenue opportunities.

The deeper collaboration follows strong performance metrics from AMC titles on Netflix. Between late 2024 and mid-2025, AMC reported that its series generated 210 million global views on the platform, a surge that helped lift both linear ratings and subscriptions for AMC+.

The timing comes as Netflix continues to post strong momentum. Shares of the streaming giant have climbed more than 35% year-to-date, buoyed by the success of original releases such as KPop Demon Hunters, which drew box office traction and strengthened audience engagement.

Analysts see Netflix’s diversified growth strategy, including its ad-supported tier, expansion into live sports rights, and emerging retail ventures, as key to sustaining subscriber retention and revenue growth.

Wedbush analyst Alicia Reese noted that these initiatives are driving a more resilient business model and reinforcing Netflix’s competitive position in the global streaming market.

The expanded pact with AMC highlights how legacy media companies and streaming leaders are increasingly aligning interests.

For AMC, the international exposure offers a pathway to scale its franchises beyond traditional distribution. For Netflix, the partnership reinforces its content breadth and underscores its ability to convert licensed programming into global hits.

Price Actions: NFLX stock is trading lower by 0.01% to $1,203.36 premarket at last check Friday. AMC is up 0.36%.

