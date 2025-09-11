Netflix NFLX said Wednesday that Chief Product Officer Eunice Kim, who has served in the role since 2023, is departing the company.

Chief Technology Officer Elizabeth Stone will take over Kim’s responsibilities until Netflix appoints a permanent successor. The company did not disclose a reason for Kim’s departure, Bloomberg reported on Thursday.

During her five years at Netflix, Kim played a pivotal role in the password-sharing crackdown and directed how the service functioned for over 300 million users. She also guided product strategy as Netflix expanded into live shows, advertising, and video games.

Before joining Netflix, Kim led product teams at Alphabet’s GOOG GOOGL Google Play and YouTube.

In August, Netflix faced the loss of Matt and Ross Duffer, the creative duo behind Stranger Things, after reports confirmed they signed an exclusive deal with Paramount Skydance PSKY. The Duffers elevated the franchise with longer episodes, cinematic set pieces, and blockbuster budgets, making it one of Netflix’s most valuable global hits.

Despite the talent losses, Netflix stock gained 40% year-to-date, topping the NASDAQ 100 Index’s 14% returns.

The streaming giant drove growth by expanding its content slate, cracking down on password sharing, raising prices, and pushing into live sports and retail.

The company scored its first box office No. 1 with KPop Demon Hunters and secured streaming rights to Japan’s 2026 World Baseball Classic. It announced large-scale Netflix House experiences to monetize hit franchises.

Wedbush analyst Alicia Reese highlighted Netflix’s strong retention despite price hikes, crediting the ad tier, global content pipeline, and new ventures like sports and retail. She said the platform’s ad business is gaining traction in North America and will continue to scale globally.

NFLX Price Action: NFLX stock is trading higher by 0.17% to $1,249.84 premarket at last check Thursday.

