Apple Faces Existential Threat If It Fails To Act On GenAI

Apple Inc. AAPL is facing mounting pressure from investors as concerns intensify over its lagging generative AI (GenAI) strategy, a key driver of growth across the tech sector.

With the company’s shares down 14% year-to-date, contrasting sharply with the S&P 500’s 8% gain, the market is signaling a clear demand for a definitive plan to catch up with rivals like Alphabet GOOGL Google and Meta Platforms META, which have aggressively integrated AI into their offerings.

The upcoming fiscal third-quarter earnings call on July 31 is now seen as a critical juncture for Apple to unveil a substantial GenAI investment roadmap, potentially involving significant increases in capital expenditure for infrastructure and even a multi-billion dollar acquisition, to stem the innovation gap and justify its premium valuation.

Needham analyst Laura Martin, who maintains a Hold rating on Apple shares, issued a cautionary note to investors ahead of the earnings release. Martin emphasized that Apple can no longer afford a passive stance without a clearly defined GenAI strategy or implementation plan.

So far, the analyst noted that Alphabet Google has emerged as the fastest adopter among Big Tech, embedding GenAI across its entire product suite and operational framework. As a result, iOS continues to lag further behind Android each quarter, she said.

Since the iPhone remains Apple’s anchor product, driving both hardware upgrades and services revenue, Martin noted the widening innovation gap as a potential existential threat to Apple.

Today’s most forward-thinking technologists want to work on GenAI to build what wasn’t previously possible. If Apple fails to give its employees the tools and freedom to integrate GenAI into its ecosystem, the analyst said it risks losing top AI talent to firms like Meta Platforms, OpenAI, or Anthropic.

With every quarter Apple delays its GenAI vision, criticism from both the media and Wall Street about Tim Cook’s leadership grows louder, he said. Apple shares have dropped 14% year-to-date, while the S&P 500 is up 8%, a clear signal that investors expect Apple to act, as per the analyst.

Martin continues to advise caution ahead of next week’s earnings call. The analyst says Apple needs to present a defined GenAI investment plan. She says the company is trailing its peers by 1–2 years, and catching up will require elevated operating costs, increased capital expenditures, and potentially even a large acquisition.

Specifically, Martin is concerned Apple may announce a significant increase in CapEx guidance, from $12 billion in fiscal 2025 to somewhere between $30-$50 billion annually, to build GenAI-ready data centers, networking gear, and server infrastructure.

The analyst feared the company may announce a multi-billion-dollar annual licensing deal with Anthropic or another proprietary model developer to create a custom GenAI foundation for Apple.

She expressed concerns over the company’s announcement of higher operating expenses due to adding GenAI engineers, absorbing cloud usage costs (since Apple lacks its own cloud business), and building GenAI tools and systems.

Martin highlighted increased costs to retain GenAI talent as Apple faces fierce hiring competition from Meta and others and growing signs of talent attrition.

According to the analyst, a large-scale GenAI acquisition, such as Perplexity AI ($14 billion), would accelerate GenAI’s capabilities and close the gap.

Most Big Tech companies have already laid out GenAI roadmaps that aim to enhance return on invested capital (ROIC), and their valuations reflect that, despite higher costs and CapEx.

In contrast, Martin noted that Apple’s forecasts don’t account for the incremental investment needed to catch up in the GenAI race.

She said that Apple’s stock could come under pressure once the market prices are at the true cost of this catch-up. Until Apple’s GenAI capital plans align with the pace of its competitors, the analyst advised staying cautious.

Apple remains the only Big Tech firm still on the sidelines, allocating just $12 billion annually to CapEx. Martin noted this won’t be sustainable if Apple wants to remain competitive in a GenAI-driven world.

Apple currently trades at a forward FY2026 P/E of approximately 27.7x, which is 63% higher than Apple’s 10-year historical average of ~17x, nearly 25% higher than the S&P 500’s average 2026 P/E of ~22x.

For Apple shares to justify this multiple, a major iPhone upgrade cycle is needed, something Martin doesn’t anticipate within the next 12 months.

She expects Apple will need to pour billions into GenAI over the next three years, costs that aren’t factored into current consensus estimates.

Martin noted that despite trading at a premium, Apple is delivering the slowest revenue and margin growth among Big Tech. In the March 2025 quarter, peers reported 2-3 times faster revenue growth and 3-12 times faster margin expansion. According to the analyst, these metrics suggest Apple’s premium valuation relative to peers is vulnerable.

Martin noted that Apple faces structural disadvantages in the long term. It can only use GenAI to enhance its own ecosystem, while Google not only improves Android with its Gemini LLM but also monetizes it through Google Cloud by licensing it to thousands of external customers, as per the analyst.

Similarly, Amazon.com AMZN benefits from a large cloud business that earns revenue from GenAI startups building on its infrastructure, she said. Apple, lacking a cloud platform, bears GenAI costs without the offsetting revenue potential, putting it at a competitive and valuation disadvantage, as per the analyst.

Meanwhile, Apple’s Big Tech rivals are building platforms designed to bypass Apple’s ecosystem entirely, targeting its 15-30% App Store revenue share. Martin added that Apple remains exposed without a strategic GenAI plan to protect its moat.

AAPL Price Action: Apple stock is trading higher by 0.45% to $214.70 at last check Friday.

